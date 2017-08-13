The association representing Ontario’s real estate agents is calling on the province to modify its plans to ban agents from representing both buyers and sellers in property transactions, instead recommending a new model that would allow realtors to work for both sides in a neutral role.

The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA), which represents roughly 70,000 realtors in the province, said an Ontario government proposal to prohibit agents from acting for both sides in a deal is too severe and would be unfair to consumers who should be able to choose whom to hire as a real estate agent.

Report Typo/Error