Option to subdivide country lot key to sale northwest of Calgary

262024 RANGE RD. 33, ROCKY VIEW COUNTY, ALTA.

ASKING PRICE: $1,275,000

SELLING PRICE: $1,245,000

Story continues below advertisement

TAXES: $6,132 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: 38

LISTING AGENTS: Steven Hill and Jacqueline Thorogood, Sotheby's International Realty Canada

The Action: It can take months to lure buyers to rural properties northwest of Calgary, so this luxury house with a four-car garage on a four-acre lot was listed below $1.3-million. About two dozen buyers ventured past its front gates and a party from Calgary arranged a deal by mid-September.

"This sold faster than the typical acreage property out in that area because of two factors," agent Steven Hill said.

"We priced it aggressively because the market above $1-million right now is pretty soft in Calgary; and the buyers saw value in this specific property because it's one of the only acreages in the area that could be subdivided."

What They Got: About 14 years ago, this 3,910-square-foot house was built with six bedrooms and multiple entertaining areas indoors and out, including a fenced-in tennis court.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The sprawling grounds are visible and accessible from several areas, including the combined kitchen and family room, dining room and living area. The latter also features double-height ceilings and a stone wall with a fireplace.

There is a main-floor den and a master retreat upstairs with a fireplace, balcony and one of five bathrooms. The 1,903-square-foot basement offers recreation and media areas.

The Agent's Take: "This property had a beautiful tennis court and panoramic, rolling valley views and full views of the mountains to the west, so it had that ideal blend of what people are looking for in an acreage lifestyle," Mr. Hill said.

"And it was a really large house with beautiful 18-foot ceilings in the main living room and a very open design with windows to not only get the sunlight, but also capitalize on the views."