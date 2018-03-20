Renovated Westmount home becomes the perfect pied à terre

627 LANSDOWNE AVE., MONTREAL

LISTING PRICE: $1.695-million

SELLING PRICE: $1.69-million

Story continues below advertisement

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE: $985,000 (2011)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: Three

TAXES: $10,905

LISTING AGENT: Liza Kaufman Group, Sotheby's International Realty Québec

The Action: Westmount continues to be a highly desirable place to live: close to downtown Montreal, beautiful well-tended parks, quiet leafy neighbourhoods, a decent commercial strip along Sherbrooke Street, private schools galore. But Westmount's stock in trade – the single-family dwelling – is getting a run for its money in the luxury market these days from all the new high-end condo construction – much of it downtown – taking place.

In part, it's a case of the new and contemporary versus the old and conventional as buyers look for the latest in design trends and amenities; condo promoters are falling over themselves providing residences with all the luxe trimmings. Demographics also play a part, with many older couples and empty nesters looking to downsize.

Still, stately Westmount houses retain a certain cachet, especially if they have recently been renovated. But attractive price points matter. Case in point is this semi-detached five-bedroom. "Anything under $2-million is selling very, very quickly," broker Alfee Kaufman said. "We're seeing houses sell in a few days."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What They Got: This house was completely renovated last year. Stand-out features include a top-end kitchen with Miele refrigerator and dishwasher and American Range gas stove.

An extension with a mudroom was built off the kitchen. There is also a new powder room finished in Carrera marble on the ground floor. The master bedroom's ensuite bathroom has heated marble floors. There is a large playroom in the basement as well as a bedroom, full washroom and laundry space.

The Agent's Take: "A lot of the interested buyers were young families," Ms. Kaufman said.

In the end, it was a couple with grown children away at university who were looking for a Montreal pied à terre – they have another home outside the country – that can accommodate the kids when they are in town.