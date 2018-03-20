 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Renovated Westmount home becomes the perfect pied à terre

Renovated Westmount home becomes the perfect pied à terre

627 Lansdowne Ave., Montreal

Betrand Marotte
Special to The Globe and Mail

627 LANSDOWNE AVE., MONTREAL

LISTING PRICE: $1.695-million

SELLING PRICE: $1.69-million

Story continues below advertisement

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE: $985,000 (2011)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: Three

TAXES: $10,905

LISTING AGENT: Liza Kaufman Group, Sotheby's International Realty Québec

The Action: Westmount continues to be a highly desirable place to live: close to downtown Montreal, beautiful well-tended parks, quiet leafy neighbourhoods, a decent commercial strip along Sherbrooke Street, private schools galore. But Westmount's stock in trade – the single-family dwelling – is getting a run for its money in the luxury market these days from all the new high-end condo construction – much of it downtown – taking place.

In part, it's a case of the new and contemporary versus the old and conventional as buyers look for the latest in design trends and amenities; condo promoters are falling over themselves providing residences with all the luxe trimmings. Demographics also play a part, with many older couples and empty nesters looking to downsize.

Still, stately Westmount houses retain a certain cachet, especially if they have recently been renovated. But attractive price points matter. Case in point is this semi-detached five-bedroom. "Anything under $2-million is selling very, very quickly," broker Alfee Kaufman said. "We're seeing houses sell in a few days."

Story continues below advertisement

What They Got: This house was completely renovated last year. Stand-out features include a top-end kitchen with Miele refrigerator and dishwasher and American Range gas stove.

An extension with a mudroom was built off the kitchen. There is also a new powder room finished in Carrera marble on the ground floor. The master bedroom's ensuite bathroom has heated marble floors. There is a large playroom in the basement as well as a bedroom, full washroom and laundry space.

The Agent's Take: "A lot of the interested buyers were young families," Ms. Kaufman said.

In the end, it was a couple with grown children away at university who were looking for a Montreal pied à terre – they have another home outside the country – that can accommodate the kids when they are in town.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.