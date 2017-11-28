Strong demand boosts Pointe-St-Charles house sale

2060 RUE DE COLERAINE, MONTREAL

LISTING PRICE $825,000

SELLING PRICE $831,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $255,000 (2003)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Three

TAXES $5,474

LISTING AGENT Emmanuelle Beaudet, Groupe Sutton-Clodem

What They Got: A rare contemporary design in the historically blue-collar neighbourhood of Pointe-St-Charles southwest of the downtown, this four-bedroom house was completely renovated inside by the sellers when they bought it in 2003. Unique features include a spiral staircase of steel and wood, two skylights, oak floors and 10-foot ceilings in the living room with gas fireplace. Other amenities on the 1,800-square-foot lot include a garage, far from a standard feature in this part of town. The dining room and open kitchen overlook a wooden deck and private courtyard. The front entrance is recessed. "An architect built it in 1996," listing agent Emmanuelle Beaudet said. "My client did an extreme makeover inside. They really upgraded the house. It's quite magical."

The Action: Ms. Beaudet says six interested buyers viewed the house, tucked away on a quiet street among more traditional two-storey row housing, over a two-day period. No staging was done. The three offers came from people in the neighbourhood looking for more spacious digs. The winning bid was from a couple expecting their first child.

The Agent's Take: Pointe-St-Charles is an up-and-coming neighbourhood in the trendy Sud-Ouest sector of Montreal. "It's five minutes from the downtown, from Lachine Canal and the bike path, maybe ten minutes from [farmers' market] Atwater Market," Ms. Beaudet said. "Right now, we're in a shortage of new inventory in the area. As soon as a new listing comes on the market we get a lot of buyers eager to see it. So it makes for a very strong demand."

