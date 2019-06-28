 Skip to main content

The Real Estate Market A mid-century Modern classic in old Westmount

Done Deal

Bertrand Marotte
Montreal
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec

461 Clarke Ave., Westmount, Que.

Asking price: $2.3-million

Selling price: $2.25-million

Days on the market: Nine

Taxes: $15,147

Listing agent: Joseph Montanaro, Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec

The action

The design emphasizes natural light.

Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec

The seller, Alex Sakiz, bought the home in 1997 after the death of noted Montreal architect Dimitri Dimakopoulos, whose work over the years included contributions to the design of Place Ville Marie, Place des Arts’ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier and several Expo 67 pavilions. Mr. Sakiz decided to sell after his adult son moved out and he was left alone in the roomy house.

There were visits from five interested buyers, real estate agent Joseph Montanaro said. It came down to “a little bit of a bidding situation” between two parties. A family that moved to Montreal from outside the country liked the proximity to good schools for their two children, Mr. Montanaro said.

What they got

The renovated kitchen still respects the home's original look.

Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec

A mid-century Modern classic that represents a distinctive departure from the traditional greystone Victorians on a hilly street in tony Westmount. Built by Mr. Dimakopoulos as his residence in 1967, the house boasts a dramatically pitched roof, big cedar-framed bay windows and a side entrance.

The building has not been modified in any major way. Even the renovations that were done – for example, in the kitchen – carefully to respect the original look and layout. Inside, the accent is on open spaces and lots of natural light.

The agent’s take

The steep pitched roof is a nod to the hill the home is located on.

Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec

“This is a great example of mid-century Modern architecture in Montreal,” Mr. Montanaro said. “The roof pitched on one side is a nod to the location, the steep hill. [Mr. Dimakopoulos] didn’t want the traditional gabled roof.” Westmount homes in the $2-million price range that go up for sale are moving at a brisk pace these days, he said.

