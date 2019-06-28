A mid-century Modern classic in old Westmount

461 Clarke Ave., Westmount, Que.
Asking price: $2.3-million
Selling price: $2.25-million
Days on the market: Nine
Taxes: $15,147
Listing agent: Joseph Montanaro, Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec
The action
The seller, Alex Sakiz, bought the home in 1997 after the death of noted Montreal architect Dimitri Dimakopoulos, whose work over the years included contributions to the design of Place Ville Marie, Place des Arts’ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier and several Expo 67 pavilions. Mr. Sakiz decided to sell after his adult son moved out and he was left alone in the roomy house.
There were visits from five interested buyers, real estate agent Joseph Montanaro said. It came down to “a little bit of a bidding situation” between two parties. A family that moved to Montreal from outside the country liked the proximity to good schools for their two children, Mr. Montanaro said.
What they got
A mid-century Modern classic that represents a distinctive departure from the traditional greystone Victorians on a hilly street in tony Westmount. Built by Mr. Dimakopoulos as his residence in 1967, the house boasts a dramatically pitched roof, big cedar-framed bay windows and a side entrance.
The building has not been modified in any major way. Even the renovations that were done – for example, in the kitchen – carefully to respect the original look and layout. Inside, the accent is on open spaces and lots of natural light.
The agent’s take
“This is a great example of mid-century Modern architecture in Montreal,” Mr. Montanaro said. “The roof pitched on one side is a nod to the location, the steep hill. [Mr. Dimakopoulos] didn’t want the traditional gabled roof.” Westmount homes in the $2-million price range that go up for sale are moving at a brisk pace these days, he said.
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.