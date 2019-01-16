Buyer haggles price for Calgary condo below $500,000 target

Open this photo in gallery CIR Realty/CIR Realty

560 6th Ave. SE, Unit 705, Calgary

Asking price: $525,000

Selling price: $490,000

Taxes: $3,386 (2017)

Days on the market: 74

Listing agent: Ted Greenhough, Re/Max Realty Professionals; Co-op agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The second level is used as a media room. CIR Realty/CIR Realty

At the request of a small-town buyer, agent Joel Gwillim rounded up about 15 large and unique inner-city suites priced around half a million dollars this summer. Among the top two picks was this one-bedroom suite at Evolution, just steps from the Bow River and popular culinary destinations at the Simmons Building.

“We figured if we could get this down to a certain price, we’d go for it, but if not, there was a backup plan,” Mr. Gwillim said.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit features south-facing outdoor space on two levels. CIR Realty/CIR Realty

The relatively new multitower community in the East Village offers a wide range of floor plans, including a small collection of multilevel units atop the mid-rise wings. For instance, this 994-square-foot version features south-facing outdoor space on two levels, including a wraparound terrace off a second-floor media space.

Interior appointments are upscale, such as engineered hardwood floors and nine-foot ceilings in the main floor bedroom and open living and dining areas.

There is a bathroom with heated floors and laundry facilities. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with a storage locker and parking. Monthly maintenance fees of $543 pay for water, heat, concierge and the use of fitness and social rooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances. CIR Realty/CIR Realty

“It’s the second building in the revitalized East Village area, so it’s cool to get in there before everything explodes and blossoms,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“Every top floor unit in that mid-rise [section] has a second floor with big flex space with a walkout to a balcony anywhere from 300 to 400 square feet. So this is more unique than anything you’d see in the inner-city.”

