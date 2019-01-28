 Skip to main content

Real Estate Buyers work competition to their advantage to nab Vaughan townhouse

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyers work competition to their advantage to nab Vaughan townhouse

Sydnia Yu
Vaughan, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc. /Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

46 Millhouse Court, Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $909,000

Selling price: $870,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $368,773 (2010)

Taxes: $4,511 (2018)

Days on the market: Six

Co-op agent: Vadim Vilensky, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Downtown Toronto renters hoping to buy their first home toured 30 properties on their own. But when they recruited agent Vadim Vilensky, he narrowed their search to five candidate properties in Vaughan.

Though this townhouse on a 20-by-110-foot lot wasn’t on their radar when it was listed for $939,000 in October, they brought it after the asking price dropped $30,000 the following month.

“There was another house on the market, not too far from there, and I told the agent my clients would buy one of the two properties,” Mr. Vilensky said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So if they could work with me on the price – because the buyers wanted to be at $870,000 exactly – then we’ll get this done. If not, we were going to the neighbour’s house.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The house features an open living and dining area.

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc. /Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This roughly seven-year-old townhouse has a 1,700-square-foot plan with an unfinished basement, direct access into a garage and a fenced-in backyard.

Inside, the open living and dining area bears hardwood floors and the kitchen polished off with ceramic floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and access to a deck.

The largest of three bedrooms contains a walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite, which is one of three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“Other [townhouses] are roughly about 1,700 square feet and there are others around 3,000 square feet,” Mr. Vilensky said.

“There were a few houses up for sale in the same area, but the reason why I recommended this one was because it’s on a court, so it’s a very quiet street.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter