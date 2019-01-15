Canadian home sales in 2018 took largest tumble since financial crisis

Open this photo in gallery Real estate for sale signs are shown in Oakville, Ont. on Saturday, Dec.1, 2018. Homes sales fell 11.1 per cent in Canada last year as new federal mortgage qualification rules and higher interest rates sharply curtailed market activity, marking the weakest year for market activity since 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan Richard Buchan/The Canadian Press

Homes sales fell 11.1 per cent in Canada last year as new federal mortgage qualification rules and higher interest rates sharply curtailed market activity, marking the largest decline in annual sales since the financial crisis in 2008.

Year-end statistics published Tuesday by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) show 458,442 homes sold across the country in 2018, down 11.1 per cent from 515,681 sales in 2017.

The decline was due in large part to slowing activity in British Columbia and in the Greater Toronto Area. Home sales in the Vancouver region fell 31.6 per cent last year, while sales in the Fraser Valley slid 30.8 per cent and Victoria saw sales fall 20 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Related: Global real estate hot spots hit hard by market shift

Sales in the Greater Toronto Area were down 16.4 per cent. Home sales also slowed sharply in other major markets in southern Ontario, and across the Prairies as oil prices dipped and economies slowed.

CREA said tougher new mortgage stress test rules, which took effect Jan. 1, 2018, are continuing to depress market activity as buyers find it harder to qualify for mortgages or cannot borrow as much as they could previously.

CREA chief economist Gregory Klump said the Bank of Canada recently forecast that housing activity will remain soft in 2019 as buyers adjust to the new rules and to higher interest rates.

“Indeed, the bank’s economic forecast shows it expects housing will undermine economic growth this year as the mortgage stress test has pushed home ownership affordability out of reach for some home buyers,” Mr. Klump said in a statement.

On a provincial basis, Quebec was the only market that saw sales increase in 2018 as the province continued to post strong economic growth. Sales climbed 5.3 per cent in Montreal, 7.1 per cent in Gatineau, and 4.3 per cent in Quebec City. The Saguenay region led the country’s major markets in 2018, with sales climbing 10.9 per cent.

As activity slowed in most markets last year, average prices also slid, declining 3.6 per cent nationally on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

There were sharp variations in price movement across the country, however.

The average price of all homes sold in the Greater Toronto Area fell 3.4 per cent in 2018, for example, while average price climbed 3.7 per cent in Ottawa and 5.8 per cent in Montreal, and even more in some smaller markets.

Despite declining sales, the average sale price in the Vancouver region climbed 1.7 per cent due to stronger prices earlier in the year. Prices declined as the year progressed, however, and the average sale price in December was down 2.1 per cent compared to the same month in 2017.

Sales nationally fell 2.5 per cent in December compared to a year earlier, but CREA said the decline was due in large part to an unusual bump in sales in December, 2017, as people hurried to complete deals before the stress test took effect on Jan. 1 last year.

CREA has forecast little change in sales in 2019 over 2018, predicting 0.5 per cent growth this year in total sales volumes.

The association has forecast a 1.7 per cent increase in average prices in 2019, predicting sale prices will grow roughly at the rate of inflation in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, but will climb more slowly in British Columbia, Manitoba and Prince Edward Island. Prices are forecast to fall in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland, CREA said.