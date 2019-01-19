Condo in Airbnb-partnered building gets 12 offers

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Signature Realty /Royal LePage Signature Realty

209 Fort York Blvd., Unit 163, Toronto

Asking price: $549,000

Selling price: $675,000

Previous selling price: $385,000 (2013); $317,733 (2011)

Taxes: $2,447 (2018)

Days on the market: six

Listing agent: Luke Fraser, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The building has partnered with Airbnb for increased security for short-term rentals. Royal LePage Signature Realty /Royal LePage Signature Realty

Given the convenience of online house hunting, getting 70 buyers to physically visit this two-bedroom ground floor suite was a major feat in October.

“The condo market is still on fire, due to affordability,” agent Luke Fraser said.

“Not every condo is going to get 12 offers like this. A lot of it was due to the preparation and presentation of the unit. We made it look as good and appealing as possible.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The suite has a southwest-facing terrace. Royal LePage Signature Realty /Royal LePage Signature Realty

Seven years ago, this 775-square-foot corner suite was designed with modern appointments, such as granite counter top and stainless-steel appliances in the cooking quarters, as well as wall-to-wall windows and sliding doors to a southwest-facing terrace.

The unit comes with two bathrooms, including a master ensuite, laundry facilities, a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $580 cover water and heating bills, as well as concierge and upkeep of common areas like the pool.

The agent’s take

“It’s not really common downtown to have a terrace that size, especially for less than $700,000,” Mr. Fraser said. “The actual floor plan was good, and it felt really open.”

This building and its sister tower – at 215 Fort York – also forged strong reputations. “These are the first buildings in Canada to partner with Airbnb for added security for short-term rentals, which brings a million-dollar liability insurance to all the condos in there,” Mr. Fraser said.

“It’s ideal for some investors looking to get into the short-term rental market.”

