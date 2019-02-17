 Skip to main content

Real Estate Contemporary infill home in Toronto’s Beaconsfield Village sells in a day

Done Deal

Contemporary infill home in Toronto’s Beaconsfield Village sells in a day

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Right at Home Realty Inc.

169 Lisgar St., Toronto

Asking price: $3,195,000

Selling price: $3,195,000

Taxes: $10,486 (2018)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: John Bell and Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

The living room opens onto the backyard.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

With so few contemporary infill homes available downtown, this four-bedroom house was on and off the market within less than 24 hours late October.

“There was someone who had been quite interested in the property for a while and really pounced,” agent Paul Johnston said.

“The fact the sale happened as quickly as it did makes it somewhat unusual, but it’s also evidence a well-designed and well-built house in a great neighbourhood on a great street will find a buyer.”

What they got

The third-level bedroom has a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a balcony.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

A few years ago, Stamp Architecture and Mattu Building Specialist Inc. designed and crafted two four-bedroom homes on 25-foot lots.

The principal builder kept one as a private residence. It has a staircase separating the dining space from rear cooking and entertaining quarters with a gas fireplace and sliding patio doors.

A family room occupies part of the second floor and a bedroom fills out the third level with a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a balcony.

The basement has its own entrance, recreation area and bedroom with heated floors.

The agent’s take

The yard had enough room for this treehouse.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

“From an architectural perspective, it’s a different front façade. It has a lot more movement than a lot of modern homes,” Mr. Johnston said.

“A lot of lots downtown are 110 or 120 [feet deep], so with this at 138, the benefit is you end up with a very deep house, a garage and garden space. Often times one of these three things has to go.”

The yard even had extra room for a treehouse. “It goes to show that even a contemporary home in Queen West is a great place to raise kids, so it was a welcome discovery,” Mr. Johnston said.

