Contemporary infill home in Toronto’s Beaconsfield Village sells in a day

Right at Home Realty Inc.

169 Lisgar St., Toronto

Asking price: $3,195,000

Selling price: $3,195,000

Taxes: $10,486 (2018)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: John Bell and Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

The living room opens onto the backyard.

With so few contemporary infill homes available downtown, this four-bedroom house was on and off the market within less than 24 hours late October.

“There was someone who had been quite interested in the property for a while and really pounced,” agent Paul Johnston said.

“The fact the sale happened as quickly as it did makes it somewhat unusual, but it’s also evidence a well-designed and well-built house in a great neighbourhood on a great street will find a buyer.”

What they got

The third-level bedroom has a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a balcony.

A few years ago, Stamp Architecture and Mattu Building Specialist Inc. designed and crafted two four-bedroom homes on 25-foot lots.

The principal builder kept one as a private residence. It has a staircase separating the dining space from rear cooking and entertaining quarters with a gas fireplace and sliding patio doors.

A family room occupies part of the second floor and a bedroom fills out the third level with a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a balcony.

The basement has its own entrance, recreation area and bedroom with heated floors.

The agent’s take

The yard had enough room for this treehouse.

“From an architectural perspective, it’s a different front façade. It has a lot more movement than a lot of modern homes,” Mr. Johnston said.

“A lot of lots downtown are 110 or 120 [feet deep], so with this at 138, the benefit is you end up with a very deep house, a garage and garden space. Often times one of these three things has to go.”

The yard even had extra room for a treehouse. “It goes to show that even a contemporary home in Queen West is a great place to raise kids, so it was a welcome discovery,” Mr. Johnston said.

