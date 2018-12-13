Double-sized Montreal condo in famed Le Château building sells under asking

1321 Sherbrooke St. W., Unit C30-31, Montreal
Listing price: $2,198,000
Selling price: $2-million
Days on the market: 30
Condo fees: $63,168
Listing agent: Carl Rémillard-Fontaine, Profusion Immobilier Inc.
The action
A Westmount couple bought the condo, real estate agent Carl Rémillard-Fontaine said. “They’re leaving their home for life in a condo. They’re simplifying their life.” The seller, who acquired the unit only two years ago, decided to move into something a bit smaller, Mr. Rémillard-Fontaine said. During the sales process, there were eight visits in all, resulting in one firm offer, he said. The buyers intend to do some renovation work, he added.
What they got
An unusually spacious 4,500-square-foot condominium residence in the landmark Le Château building in Montreal’s Golden Square Mile. The third-floor unit, which is actually two apartments that were combined about 25 years ago, has its own private elevator.
The 1920s-era building, a mix of French château and Scottish baronial styles, is located in a highly desirable neighbourhood that includes the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, the Ritz-Carlton hotel/condominium complex, luxury boutiques and the Bourgie concert hall. Author Mordecai Richler was a long-time Le Château resident. There is 24-hour valet service and outdoor parking is available in the inner courtyard.
The agent’s take
“The surface area is quite exceptional for a condo in the downtown,” Mr. Rémillard-Fontaine said. “There is a high demand for large-surface-area condos” in the high-end real estate market these days, he said – “2,500 square feet is the sweet spot.” The Golden Square Mile, where remnants remain of the opulent mansions of Montreal’s 19th-century barons of commerce and finance, is a “very, very good” market right now, Mr. Rémillard-Fontaine said.
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.