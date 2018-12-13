Double-sized Montreal condo in famed Le Château building sells under asking

Open this photo in gallery This condo at 1321 Sherbrooke St. W. in Montreal’s Golden Square Mile sold for $2-million.

1321 Sherbrooke St. W., Unit C30-31, Montreal

Listing price: $2,198,000

Selling price: $2-million

Days on the market: 30

Condo fees: $63,168

Listing agent: Carl Rémillard-Fontaine, Profusion Immobilier Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unusually spacious 4,500-square-foot residence is in the landmark Le Château building.

A Westmount couple bought the condo, real estate agent Carl Rémillard-Fontaine said. “They’re leaving their home for life in a condo. They’re simplifying their life.” The seller, who acquired the unit only two years ago, decided to move into something a bit smaller, Mr. Rémillard-Fontaine said. During the sales process, there were eight visits in all, resulting in one firm offer, he said. The buyers intend to do some renovation work, he added.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The third-floor unit, which is actually two apartments that were combined about 25 years ago, has its own private elevator.

An unusually spacious 4,500-square-foot condominium residence in the landmark Le Château building in Montreal’s Golden Square Mile. The third-floor unit, which is actually two apartments that were combined about 25 years ago, has its own private elevator.

The 1920s-era building, a mix of French château and Scottish baronial styles, is located in a highly desirable neighbourhood that includes the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, the Ritz-Carlton hotel/condominium complex, luxury boutiques and the Bourgie concert hall. Author Mordecai Richler was a long-time Le Château resident. There is 24-hour valet service and outdoor parking is available in the inner courtyard.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The 1920s-era building, a mix of French château and Scottish baronial styles, is located in a highly desirable neighbourhood.

“The surface area is quite exceptional for a condo in the downtown,” Mr. Rémillard-Fontaine said. “There is a high demand for large-surface-area condos” in the high-end real estate market these days, he said – “2,500 square feet is the sweet spot.” The Golden Square Mile, where remnants remain of the opulent mansions of Montreal’s 19th-century barons of commerce and finance, is a “very, very good” market right now, Mr. Rémillard-Fontaine said.

