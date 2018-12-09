Downsizers take on Toronto condo remodel to gain view of golf course

Open this photo in gallery Each room in this 1,209-square-foot suite is large, from a 10-by-13-foot foyer to a nearly 12-by-18-foot sunken living room with updated hardwood floors.

260 Scarlett Rd., No. 1303, Toronto

Asking price: $594,900

Selling price: $595,000

Previous selling price: $191,500 (1990)

Taxes: $1,884 (2018)

Days on the market: One

Co-op agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Downsizers looking for a three-bedroom property with scenic views quickly zeroed in on this unit in Lambton Square, a four-tower complex abutting the Humber River and Lambton golf course. Although this corner suite is set up with two bedrooms, the dining room could revert back into a third bedroom, so they made an offer late September.

“We thought it was well priced,” agent Nutan Brown said. “We didn’t end up in competition, which was good.”

What they got

The unit comes with two bathrooms, including a master ensuite and a laundry room with newer machines, plus a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $818 cover cable and utilities, as well as use of a gym, party room and outdoor pool.

The agent’s take

“It’s an older building – 35 to 40 years old – so the room sizes are really decent, and the quality of workmanship is really good,” Ms. Brown said.

“They have formal living rooms and formal dining rooms, which you don’t get today, generally.”

But this unit’s highlight is framed by large windows. “Right beside this complex is a golf course and the river,” Ms. Brown said. “As I was standing in there, the sun was shining and it was absolutely beautiful.”

