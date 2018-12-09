 Skip to main content

The Real Estate Market Downsizers take on Toronto condo remodel to gain view of golf course

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Downsizers take on Toronto condo remodel to gain view of golf course

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Each room in this 1,209-square-foot suite is large, from a 10-by-13-foot foyer to a nearly 12-by-18-foot sunken living room with updated hardwood floors.

260 Scarlett Rd., No. 1303, Toronto

Asking price: $594,900

Selling price: $595,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $191,500 (1990)

Taxes: $1,884 (2018)

Days on the market: One

Co-op agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Downsizers looking for a three-bedroom property with scenic views quickly zeroed in on this unit in Lambton Square, a four-tower complex abutting the Humber River and Lambton golf course. Although this corner suite is set up with two bedrooms, the dining room could revert back into a third bedroom, so they made an offer late September.

“We thought it was well priced,” agent Nutan Brown said. “We didn’t end up in competition, which was good.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Lambton Square is a four-tower complex abutting the Humber River and Lambton golf course.

Each room in this 1,209-square-foot suite is large, from a 10-by-13-foot foyer to a nearly 12-by-18-foot sunken living room with updated hardwood floors and a balcony facing the river.

Story continues below advertisement

The unit comes with two bathrooms, including a master ensuite and a laundry room with newer machines, plus a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $818 cover cable and utilities, as well as use of a gym, party room and outdoor pool.

The agent’s take

“It’s an older building – 35 to 40 years old – so the room sizes are really decent, and the quality of workmanship is really good,” Ms. Brown said.

“They have formal living rooms and formal dining rooms, which you don’t get today, generally.”

But this unit’s highlight is framed by large windows. “Right beside this complex is a golf course and the river,” Ms. Brown said. “As I was standing in there, the sun was shining and it was absolutely beautiful.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season