The Real Estate Market

Done Deal

Drawn-out sale for double-sized condo on Montreal’s Nuns’ Island

Bertrand Marotte
Montreal
Special to The Globe and Mail
Groupe Immobilier Carl Rémillard-Fontaine Inc.

100 Rue André-Prévost, No. 1501, Montreal

Asking price: $1,299,000

Selling price: $1,200,000

Previous selling price: $1,020,000 (2013)

Taxes: $10,137 (2019)

Days on the market: 207

Listing agent: Carl-Rémillard Fontaine, Profusion Immobilier Inc.

The action

Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the unit with natural light.

Groupe Immobilier Carl Rémillard-Fontaine Inc.

It took a bit longer than usual to find a buyer for this condo unit on the 15th floor of a luxury residential tower at the south end of Nuns’ Island, a short drive from downtown Montreal. The unusual size – 2,150 square feet, a result of the merging of two separate units – is a big part of the reason for the lengthy sales process, Laurence Simpson, manager of Profusion Immobilier, said.

“We had to find someone who was in the market for that kind of large surface area,” she said.

In addition, there was some uncertainty over what impact a second condo tower being built next door would have on the stunning views from the master bedroom, Ms. Simpson added. In the end, the obstruction did not turn out to be much of an issue. The average number of days on the market for units in the building that were sold last year is 78, according to statistics cited by Ms. Simpson.

What they got

The large unit was created by merging two previously separate condos.

Groupe Immobilier Carl Rémillard-Fontaine Inc.

This spacious three-bedroom condo offers sweeping views of the St. Lawrence River, the city and a nearby golf course.

Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the rooms with natural light. Amenities in the building include indoor/outdoor heated pools, a spa/fitness centre, a private exercise facility, guest suites, a game room, a reception area with kitchen and a 24-hour doorman.

The surrounding area on Nuns’ Island has been intensely developed over the past 30 years but retains the odd pocket of untouched wooded public land and boasts parks, tennis courts and bicycle paths.

The agent’s take

The unit overlooks the St. Lawrence River and a golf course.

Groupe Immobilier Carl Rémillard-Fontaine Inc.

Nuns’ Island remains a strong real estate market, for both condo units and houses, Ms. Simpson said. There is a pleasant sense of being at a remove from the bustle of the city even though it is right on the doorstep and that’s a strong selling point, she said.

A station on Montreal’s new light-rail transit system, Réseau express métropolitain, is going to be built on Nuns’ Island within the next few years will likely help boost property values, Ms. Simpson said.

