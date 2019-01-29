 Skip to main content

Real Estate Former Canadiens captain Pacioretty scores with sale of Westmount house

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Former Canadiens captain Pacioretty scores with sale of Westmount house

Bertrand Marotte
Hudson, Quebec
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec

64 St-Sulpice Rd., Montreal

Listing price: $6.998-million

Selling price: $6.4-million

Story continues below advertisement

Days on the market: 47

Taxes: $43,311

Listing agent: Liza Kaufman, Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec

The action

Open this photo in gallery

A glass bridge connects the home to separated two-car garage.

Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec

Not long after Canadiens star Max Pacioretty was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights last year, the Montreal real estate community prepared for the likely apperance of a very expensive home on the market. Indeed, Mr. Pacioretty and wife Katia put their luxurious Westmount house up for sale with a price tag just shy of $7-million.

The stately stone manor, built in 1935, was on the market for 47 days and sold for $6.4-million, the highest price fetched by a single-family home in Westmount last year, according to broker Liza Kaufman. The buyers are a young couple with three children. “This house happened to be exactly the right house for them,” Ms. Kaufman said. “They weren’t interested in engaging with renovation.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The Westmount home offers great views of the city.

Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec

The home is a luxurious abode, completely renovated two years ago, with stunning views of the city. A glass bridge links the house to a separate two-car garage. There is a fully independent in-law/live-in nanny apartment.

The master bedroom has a custom-designed two-level closet with a spiral staircase. There are six bedrooms and six bathrooms in total. “It’s a combination of old-world charm with all the modern amenities in an up-to-date renovation,” Ms. Kaufman said.

Story continues below advertisement

Pacioretty’s hockey memorabilia are not included.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The listing agent says the $6.4-million sale price was the highest fetched by a single-family home in Westmount last year.

Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec

“Normally, a home of this size and uniqueness would take longer to sell,” said Ms. Kaufman. That’s a sign of how robust the market is, she said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter