Former Canadiens captain Pacioretty scores with sale of Westmount house

64 St-Sulpice Rd., Montreal
Listing price: $6.998-million
Selling price: $6.4-million
Days on the market: 47
Taxes: $43,311
Listing agent: Liza Kaufman, Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec
The action
Not long after Canadiens star Max Pacioretty was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights last year, the Montreal real estate community prepared for the likely apperance of a very expensive home on the market. Indeed, Mr. Pacioretty and wife Katia put their luxurious Westmount house up for sale with a price tag just shy of $7-million.
The stately stone manor, built in 1935, was on the market for 47 days and sold for $6.4-million, the highest price fetched by a single-family home in Westmount last year, according to broker Liza Kaufman. The buyers are a young couple with three children. “This house happened to be exactly the right house for them,” Ms. Kaufman said. “They weren’t interested in engaging with renovation.”
What they got
The home is a luxurious abode, completely renovated two years ago, with stunning views of the city. A glass bridge links the house to a separate two-car garage. There is a fully independent in-law/live-in nanny apartment.
The master bedroom has a custom-designed two-level closet with a spiral staircase. There are six bedrooms and six bathrooms in total. “It’s a combination of old-world charm with all the modern amenities in an up-to-date renovation,” Ms. Kaufman said.
Pacioretty’s hockey memorabilia are not included.
The agent’s take
“Normally, a home of this size and uniqueness would take longer to sell,” said Ms. Kaufman. That’s a sign of how robust the market is, she said.
