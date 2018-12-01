Heritage mansion in exclusive Wychwood community sold at a discount

Open this photo in gallery Many respected figures have resided in this more than a century-old residence.

82 Wychwood Park, Toronto

Asking price: $6.78-million

Selling price: $5.9-million

Taxes: $26,996 (2017)

Days on the market: 175

Listing agents: Richard Silver and Rizwan Malik, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The home has a 2½-storey, oval atrium, an elevator, eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and five fireplaces.

Many respected figures, including an Order of Canada recipient, have resided in this more than a century-old residence with a garage, 10-car parking and two driveways. Inquiries to become the next owner came from as far as Japan.

“People wanted to make it a live/work office, develop the land with a low-rise building and people asked whether they could create rehab centres or senior’s facility,” agent Rizwan Malik said.

“This is a very special estate, so we knew it would take a specific type of buyer … because this is a job for someone to take on a project of restoration.”

What they got

The 8,300-square-foot residence was originally home to Sir William James Gage.

Within a gated community of roughly 60 homes, this 8,300-square-foot residence was originally home to Sir William James Gage, who made his fortune in publishing and was later active in the building of sanitoriums for the treatment of tuberculosis.

About three decades ago, restoration work was done inside, where there is a 2½-storey, oval atrium, an elevator, eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and five fireplaces in areas including the study, living and dining rooms.

A heated pool, cabana, stone fountain and gazebo in the backyard can be reached from many rooms, such as a solarium with an antique glass ceiling. Balconies are located off two bedrooms and a rooftop deck on the third floor.

The 4,125-square-foot basement houses two recreation rooms, a theatre with a stage and a one-bedroom housekeeping suite with a kitchen.

The agent’s take

A heated pool, cabana, stone fountain and gazebo in the backyard can be reached from many rooms.

“The home was built in 1915 [so it has] a lot of history and it is truly an enchanting estate. Nothing else like it,” Mr. Malik said.

“It’s nearly three quarters of an acre … and it sits at the top of a hill with breathtaking views of downtown Toronto, all the way south to the lake.”

Buyers were also overwhelmed by the heritage splendour. “The main living room has astrological signs carved into the ceiling,” Mr. Malik said.

“The herringbone floors really stood out to me. It’s not just traditional herringbone floors, but there were bends and curves throughout the house where they’ve mastered putting in these hardwood floors.”

