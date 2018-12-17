High bid halts showings of custom home on Toronto lakefront golf course

49 Lynndale Rd., Toronto
Asking price: $1,798,000
Selling price: $1,835,000
Taxes: $7,280 (2018)
Days on the market: Five
Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Rob Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
There were daily private showings of this custom-built two-storey home with an attached garage on a 50-by-120-foot lot backing onto the Toronto Hunt Club and Lake Ontario. But before a week could pass, a $1.835-million offer was presented to the sellers in October.
“There was nothing [else available] of this calibre and price point, so we had the lion’s share of eyes on us,” agent Nigel Denham said.
“The buyer smartly put a small premium on the ask price to incentivize the owner to take their offer and stop showing it to other people.”
What they got
Built by an engineer for his own family, this two-storey home features a classic four-bedroom plan, complete with a central dining room and an eat-in kitchen, as well as a lower-level office and recreation room with a fireplace.
In subsequent years, a family room addition was created with a walkout to the south-facing patio and backyard.
The agent’s take
“It has 50-foot frontage and is south-facing – so it’s one of the biggest lots on the street – and it has beautiful vistas of the golf course and ravine system,” Mr. Denham said.
“[Plus] you do get lake views from the rear-facing rooms on the second floor. It’s a wonderful, beautiful setting all around.”
