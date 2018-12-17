 Skip to main content

The Real Estate Market High bid halts showings of custom home on Toronto lakefront golf course

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

High bid halts showings of custom home on Toronto lakefront golf course

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada /Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

49 Lynndale Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,798,000

Selling price: $1,835,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $7,280 (2018)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Rob Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The two-storey home backs onto the Toronto Hunt Club and Lake Ontario.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada /Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

There were daily private showings of this custom-built two-storey home with an attached garage on a 50-by-120-foot lot backing onto the Toronto Hunt Club and Lake Ontario. But before a week could pass, a $1.835-million offer was presented to the sellers in October.

“There was nothing [else available] of this calibre and price point, so we had the lion’s share of eyes on us,” agent Nigel Denham said.

“The buyer smartly put a small premium on the ask price to incentivize the owner to take their offer and stop showing it to other people.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The family room has a walkout to the patio and backyard.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada /Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Built by an engineer for his own family, this two-storey home features a classic four-bedroom plan, complete with a central dining room and an eat-in kitchen, as well as a lower-level office and recreation room with a fireplace.

Story continues below advertisement

In subsequent years, a family room addition was created with a walkout to the south-facing patio and backyard.

The agent’s take

“It has 50-foot frontage and is south-facing – so it’s one of the biggest lots on the street – and it has beautiful vistas of the golf course and ravine system,” Mr. Denham said.

“[Plus] you do get lake views from the rear-facing rooms on the second floor. It’s a wonderful, beautiful setting all around.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers