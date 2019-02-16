Home on Calgary’s Lake Bonaventure sells after price drop

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

1063 Lake Placid Dr., SE, Calgary

Asking price: $2,198,000

Selling price: $2,130,000

Taxes: $18,137 (2017)

Days on the market: 77

Listing agent: Steven Hill, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The lot backs onto a private lake in Calgary's outskirts. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This house on a 93-by-150-foot lot not only faces a provincial park, but also backs onto a private lake in Calgary’s southern outskirts. Water-loving locals and buyers from abroad were charmed, but the real negotiations only began after the asking price dropped to $2.198-million from $2.39-million late last year.

“It’s the first man-made lake in Calgary and it’s Calgary’s only exclusive lake, so there are not many properties that come up,” agent Steven Hill said.

“There were two other properties on the lake that have sold recently, but they were smaller and renovated, so this one was a unique offering.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Circular motifs predominate through the home. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Lake Bonaventure is lined with low-rise homes, such as this 42-year-old structure with rear decks spanning its width, open and treed green space and a dock at the water’s edge.

Inside, circular motifs predominate, from a U-shaped kitchen island and lower-level bar to curved walls in many of the six bedrooms. The master also features a circular tub in the ensuite and one of three fireplaces.

Social gatherings can be hosted on all levels, including a space above the triple garage and in the 2,914-square-foot basement.

Annual homeowner fees of $1,780 cover maintenance and access to both Lake Bonaventure and neighbouring Lake Bonavista.

The agent’s take

“The location is amazing, directly across the street from Fish Creek Provincial Park and it’s backing onto the only exclusive lake in Calgary, so it’s really special real estate,” Mr. Hill said.

“It’s one of the larger houses on the lake and sort of a trophy house.”

Similar to the adjacent homes, the original owners had free reign on its design. “It’s got this massive width on the house, an incredible 28-foot [high] skylight in it and all the curved walls,” Mr. Hill said.

“It had the most incredible laundry room facing the lake and it’s the size of a large master bedroom.”

