Toronto Real Estate King West condo sells over asking price

Done Deal

King West condo sells over asking price

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
This one-bedroom condo at 1 Shaw St. in Toronto sold for $35,000 over asking.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

1 Shaw St., No. 219, Toronto

Asking price: $459,000

Selling price: $494,000

Previous selling price: $188,457 (2006)

Taxes: $2,360 (2018)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agent: Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

The listing agent saw the DNA building as one of the most desirable in the neighbourhood.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The lack of a parking spot with this one-bedroom suite at DNA was not an issue for the buyer, who added $35,000 to the $459,000 list price to make it their own in September.

“The buyer knew the recent sales in the area,” agent Ed Allan said. “We priced the condo for less to attract a lot of action and we did.”

What they got

South-facing windows flood the suite with light.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

Built over a decade ago in a three-building complex, this second-floor suite is flooded with light with south-facing windows and a balcony off the open living area.

Finishes throughout are modern, such as granite kitchen counters and stainless-steel appliances.

The unit includes a four-piece bathroom and laundry closet, as well as parking.

Monthly fees of $340 covers water and heating costs, 24-hour concierge and maintenance of common all areas.

The agent’s take

“That building is one of the more desirable buildings in the area. It’s well run, well managed and has visitor parking,” Mr. Allan said.

“And on top of the second building, they have a pool, gym and outside area to picnic and barbecue.”

“There is quite a trend now for buyers buying on the lower floor. You don’t get the view, but if you have to get out of the unit quickly, you can use the stairs,” Mr. Allan said. “And it was in spectacular condition.”

