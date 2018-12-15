King West condo sells over asking price

1 Shaw St., No. 219, Toronto
Asking price: $459,000
Selling price: $494,000
Previous selling price: $188,457 (2006)
Taxes: $2,360 (2018)
Days on the market: 14
Listing agent: Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.
The action
The lack of a parking spot with this one-bedroom suite at DNA was not an issue for the buyer, who added $35,000 to the $459,000 list price to make it their own in September.
“The buyer knew the recent sales in the area,” agent Ed Allan said. “We priced the condo for less to attract a lot of action and we did.”
What they got
Built over a decade ago in a three-building complex, this second-floor suite is flooded with light with south-facing windows and a balcony off the open living area.
Finishes throughout are modern, such as granite kitchen counters and stainless-steel appliances.
The unit includes a four-piece bathroom and laundry closet, as well as parking.
Monthly fees of $340 covers water and heating costs, 24-hour concierge and maintenance of common all areas.
The agent’s take
“That building is one of the more desirable buildings in the area. It’s well run, well managed and has visitor parking,” Mr. Allan said.
“And on top of the second building, they have a pool, gym and outside area to picnic and barbecue.”
“There is quite a trend now for buyers buying on the lower floor. You don’t get the view, but if you have to get out of the unit quickly, you can use the stairs,” Mr. Allan said. “And it was in spectacular condition.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.