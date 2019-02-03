Lack of big-money shoppers leads to price drop for downtown Toronto penthouse

388 Richmond St., W. Ph 6, Toronto
Asking price: $2,295,000
Selling price: $2,170,323
Taxes: $8,970 (2018)
Days on the market: 10
Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group realty
The action
As one of the largest units at District Lofts, this two-storey corner penthouse was listed for about $2.4-million last fall. But with few sales of suites between $1.5-million and $2.5-million over two months, it was relisted for $100,000 less to persuade a buyer to negotiate a bid in November.
“Whether it was due to what was happening in the equity market, trade talks or interest rate hikes, we started to see a bit of a slowdown in the fall,” agent Christopher Bibby said.
“[Furthermore], in the central core, you typically don’t see a lot of activity in that $2-million price point. The bulk of the sales are closer towards Bloor, Yorkville and Summerhill.”
What they got
The 2,213-square-foot penthouse was designed with a two-storey plan, a skylight and full-height windows facing all directions but east, as well as a southwest-facing terrace with exits from the living, dining and cooking quarters on the upper level.
Other highlights include a den upstairs and a master bedroom below with a gas fireplace, plus two lockers and two-car parking.
Monthly fees of $1,586 cover water and heating.
The agent’s take
“It’s not common to find three fully-enclosed bedrooms and four baths in a condominium downtown,” Mr. Bibby said.
“There was glass on three different sides of the unit … and you typically don’t see a skylight in any condominium.”
Even the outdoor space was an anomaly. “The terrace is about 450 square feet, so it spans the entire width of the unit," Mr. Bibby said. “And the nice thing was the view was unobstructed.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.