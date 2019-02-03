 Skip to main content

Real Estate Lack of big-money shoppers leads to price drop for downtown Toronto penthouse

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Lack of big-money shoppers leads to price drop for downtown Toronto penthouse

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

This two-storey corner penthouse was listed for about $2.4-million last fall, but was later relisted for $100,000 less.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

388 Richmond St., W. Ph 6, Toronto

Asking price: $2,295,000

Selling price: $2,170,323

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $8,970 (2018)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The penthouse is one of the largest units in the District Lofts building.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

As one of the largest units at District Lofts, this two-storey corner penthouse was listed for about $2.4-million last fall. But with few sales of suites between $1.5-million and $2.5-million over two months, it was relisted for $100,000 less to persuade a buyer to negotiate a bid in November.

“Whether it was due to what was happening in the equity market, trade talks or interest rate hikes, we started to see a bit of a slowdown in the fall,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“[Furthermore], in the central core, you typically don’t see a lot of activity in that $2-million price point. The bulk of the sales are closer towards Bloor, Yorkville and Summerhill.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The upper level features a den, kitchen, living room and dining room.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The 2,213-square-foot penthouse was designed with a two-storey plan, a skylight and full-height windows facing all directions but east, as well as a southwest-facing terrace with exits from the living, dining and cooking quarters on the upper level.

Story continues below advertisement

Other highlights include a den upstairs and a master bedroom below with a gas fireplace, plus two lockers and two-car parking.

Monthly fees of $1,586 cover water and heating.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The master bedroom is on the lower floor of the two-storey unit.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

“It’s not common to find three fully-enclosed bedrooms and four baths in a condominium downtown,” Mr. Bibby said.

“There was glass on three different sides of the unit … and you typically don’t see a skylight in any condominium.”

Even the outdoor space was an anomaly. “The terrace is about 450 square feet, so it spans the entire width of the unit," Mr. Bibby said. “And the nice thing was the view was unobstructed.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter