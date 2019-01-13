Late shoppers lose out on rare condo townhouse in downtown Toronto

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

140 Bathurst St., Th9, Toronto

Asking price: $1,025,000

Selling price: $1,025,000

Taxes: $3,340 (2018)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Buyers who planned to tour this three-storey townhouse at a public open house in October lost that opportunity as an offer was tabled following more than a dozen showings and an agents-only open house.

“In that downtown area, especially that close to the core, there aren’t many townhouse condominium options. Everything is either high-rise or low-rise,” agent Christopher Bibby said. “So there’s quite a demand for freehold alternatives.”

What they got

The townhouse is unique in a downtown area where options are limited to high-rise or low-rise dwellings, agent Christopher Bibby says.

Several townhouses flank an 18-year-old mid-rise, including this 1,376-square-foot unit with an entrance off a private gated garden and direct access to parking in an underground garage via the basement.

Past the living and dining area is a rear kitchen with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and sliding doors to a terrace.

A balcony and ensuite bathroom are special features in the largest of three bedrooms upstairs.

Monthly fees of $690 cover utilities, as well as use of fitness and recreation rooms.

The agent’s take

The house has a terrace and a backyard.

“For a lot of younger families working in the Financial District, this is great option for them because it has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, parking, a terrace and a backyard,” Mr. Bibby said. “And the maintenance fees are quite reasonable given that it’s a condo and hydro was included.”

Buyers also liked that this townhouse appears independent of the adjacent mid-rise. “They just look like separate homes from the condo complex, which is interesting, as opposed to some townhouses that are at the base or grade level of a condo building,” Mr. Bibby said.

“[Plus] you drive into the parking garage for the building, but walk right into your unit, so that’s super convenient and extremely rare.”

