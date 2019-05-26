Long road to a sale for Ottawa infill home

220 Sandridge Rd., Ottawa
Asking price: $2,735,000
Selling price: $2,599,000
Taxes: $26,780 (2018)
Days on the market: not applicable
Listing agents: Nancy O’Dea and Frank O’Dea, Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central
The action
Directly across from Rockcliffe Park on the Ottawa River, this custom home was on and off the market, priced at nearly $3-million, while construction progressed over two years.
Upon completion last fall, new agents came on board – Nancy and Frank O’Dea – and relisted the property with an asking price of $2.735-million. After three months on the market without a buyer, they took it off the market, but kept searching for a buyer. This March they found one and a deal was struck for just under $2.6-million.
“In that price point, especially in that neighbourhood, that’s a big ticket,” Ms. O’Dea said.
“In Ottawa, we sell three to five homes over $3-million in a year … so the price point between $2.5- to $3-million, there would be few homes that would sell.”
What they got
This four-bedroom house with a built-in garage was designed with top-of-the-line operating systems and lavish finishes, such as sleek Italian marble walls, European bathroom fixtures and heated floors in the lower-level guest room, gym, recreation and screening rooms.
Ceilings heights rise between 11 feet and 14 feet in the eat-in kitchen, dining room and two entertaining areas. There are 10-foot sliding doors to a south-facing courtyard.
For higher a vantage, there is balcony off the master suite and a rooftop deck.
The agent’s take
“Almost all of the infills, with the exception of one new house being built, are contemporary. It’s a sign of the times,” Ms. O’Dea said. “And everything was executed to the finest detail.”
For instance, glass deck railings and full-height commercial windows showcase the 100-foot-by-100-foot grounds and surrounding landscape. “This lot was pretty premium in terms of the sight lines,” Ms. O’Dea said.
“From the living room, it was like looking at a giant screen TV. You’re looking out at the park, wondering if it’s real.”
