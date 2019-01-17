Luxury downtown Toronto condo sells at a premium

25 Scrivener Square, Unit 414, Toronto
Asking price: $1,850,000
Selling price: $1,912,545
Previous selling price: $1.4-million (2017)
Taxes: $5,812 (2018)
Days on the market: Five
Listing agents: Cailey Heaps Estrin and Amanda Gaskey, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team
THE ACTION
It’s not unknown for buyers to battle over vacancies at Thornwood, a boutique luxury complex just east of the landmark former North Toronto Railway Station, now Ontario’s flagship liquor store. Two shoppers aggressively pursued this two-bedroom corner suite in late September.
“The size of the building and amenities are fabulous … and it’s tucked in from Yonge Street, right in Summerhill,” agent Amanda Gaskey said.
“There was another unit on the market, but it was completely different. This one was completely gutted and redesigned by a prominent interior designer, Kate Zeidler, so it was a rare listing to see within the Thornwood condos.”
WHAT THEY GOT
This more than a decade-old suite provides a 1,450-square-foot plan with semi-private elevator access, two balconies and windows facing south and west.
A recent modern makeover resulted in a more open entertaining area with a sleek fireplace, pocket doors to a second bedroom and open sight lines to the dining area in the kitchen. The latter was also outfitted with a wet bar, pantry and waterfall-style marble countertop on the island.
There are two bathrooms with heated tile floors and ensuite laundry facilities, plus a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,243 pay for water and heating costs, as well as concierge and the use of guest suites, fitness and party rooms.
THE AGENT’S TAKE
“Most of the condos within that building have more of a traditional feel to it, so this is a unique design,” Ms. Gaskey said.
“[The sellers] reconfigured the second bedroom and opened it up so there was more of an entertaining space, and a big kitchen … with multiple seating areas.”
