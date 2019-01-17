 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Luxury downtown Toronto condo sells at a premium

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Luxury downtown Toronto condo sells at a premium

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services

25 Scrivener Square, Unit 414, Toronto

Asking price: $1,850,000

Selling price: $1,912,545

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1.4-million (2017)

Taxes: $5,812 (2018)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agents: Cailey Heaps Estrin and Amanda Gaskey, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

Open this photo in gallery

Two shoppers aggressively pursued this two-bedroom corner suite in late September.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services

THE ACTION

It’s not unknown for buyers to battle over vacancies at Thornwood, a boutique luxury complex just east of the landmark former North Toronto Railway Station, now Ontario’s flagship liquor store. Two shoppers aggressively pursued this two-bedroom corner suite in late September.

“The size of the building and amenities are fabulous … and it’s tucked in from Yonge Street, right in Summerhill,” agent Amanda Gaskey said.

“There was another unit on the market, but it was completely different. This one was completely gutted and redesigned by a prominent interior designer, Kate Zeidler, so it was a rare listing to see within the Thornwood condos.”

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

A recent modern makeover resulted in a more open entertaining area with a sleek fireplace.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services

WHAT THEY GOT

This more than a decade-old suite provides a 1,450-square-foot plan with semi-private elevator access, two balconies and windows facing south and west.

A recent modern makeover resulted in a more open entertaining area with a sleek fireplace, pocket doors to a second bedroom and open sight lines to the dining area in the kitchen. The latter was also outfitted with a wet bar, pantry and waterfall-style marble countertop on the island.

There are two bathrooms with heated tile floors and ensuite laundry facilities, plus a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,243 pay for water and heating costs, as well as concierge and the use of guest suites, fitness and party rooms.

THE AGENT’S TAKE

“Most of the condos within that building have more of a traditional feel to it, so this is a unique design,” Ms. Gaskey said.

“[The sellers] reconfigured the second bedroom and opened it up so there was more of an entertaining space, and a big kitchen … with multiple seating areas.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter