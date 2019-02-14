Montreal apartment in coveted borough scores quick sale

Open this photo in gallery Via Capitale du Mont-Royal

4402 Avenue Christophe-Colomb, second floor, Montreal

Listing price: $389,000

Selling price: $429,875

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $330,000 (2010)

Days on the market: 4

Taxes: $4,039

Listing agent: Rémy Beauchamp, Via Capitale du Mont-Royal

The action

Open this photo in gallery According to broker Rémy Beauchamp, the property was listed on a Thursday, there was open-house visiting over the weekend, and the winning bid out of nine was unsealed on Monday. Via Capitale du Mont-Royal

This apartment in a triplex on busy Christophe-Colomb Avenue in the heart of the hip Plateau Mont-Royal borough was scooped up by a young French couple after just four days. It was listed on a Thursday, there was open-house visiting over the weekend, and the winning bid out of nine was unsealed on Monday, broker Rémy Beauchamp said. The Plateau is a very hot real estate market right now. “Historically, the second-floor [sandwiched in-between the other floors] is not easy to sell,” Mr. Beauchamp said. “Not so long ago, you couldn’t give it away.” Today, even the second-floor walk-ups are selling quickly in bidding wars, he said.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The seven-room unit is steps away from a rich mix of shops and services on Mount-Royal Avenue. Via Capitale du Mont-Royal

A fixer-upper in good condition with three bedrooms and a back balcony that has access to a private deck. “It’s a well-laid-out space,” Mr. Beauchamp said. The buyers plan to renovate the apartment even though some work was done in recent years, including a makeover of the bathroom four years ago, he said. A big plus is location. The seven-room unit is steps away from a rich mix of shops and services on Mount-Royal Avenue.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The buyers plan to renovate the apartment even though some work was done in recent years, including a makeover of the bathroom four years ago, Mr. Beauchamp said. Via Capitale du Mont-Royal

The fact that the buyers are French is no surprise. Montreal, and the Plateau in particular, have experienced a veritable French invasion over the past several years. An informal survey Mr. Beauchamp and his colleague conducted indicates that between 40 and 50 per cent of their recent clients in the Plateau are French.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.