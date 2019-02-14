 Skip to main content

Real Estate Montreal apartment in coveted borough scores quick sale

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Montreal apartment in coveted borough scores quick sale

Bertrand Marotte
Montreal
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Via Capitale du Mont-Royal

4402 Avenue Christophe-Colomb, second floor, Montreal

Listing price: $389,000

Selling price: $429,875

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $330,000 (2010)

Days on the market: 4

Taxes: $4,039

Listing agent: Rémy Beauchamp, Via Capitale du Mont-Royal

The action

Open this photo in gallery

According to broker Rémy Beauchamp, the property was listed on a Thursday, there was open-house visiting over the weekend, and the winning bid out of nine was unsealed on Monday.

Via Capitale du Mont-Royal

This apartment in a triplex on busy Christophe-Colomb Avenue in the heart of the hip Plateau Mont-Royal borough was scooped up by a young French couple after just four days. It was listed on a Thursday, there was open-house visiting over the weekend, and the winning bid out of nine was unsealed on Monday, broker Rémy Beauchamp said. The Plateau is a very hot real estate market right now. “Historically, the second-floor [sandwiched in-between the other floors] is not easy to sell,” Mr. Beauchamp said. “Not so long ago, you couldn’t give it away.” Today, even the second-floor walk-ups are selling quickly in bidding wars, he said.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The seven-room unit is steps away from a rich mix of shops and services on Mount-Royal Avenue.

Via Capitale du Mont-Royal

A fixer-upper in good condition with three bedrooms and a back balcony that has access to a private deck. “It’s a well-laid-out space,” Mr. Beauchamp said. The buyers plan to renovate the apartment even though some work was done in recent years, including a makeover of the bathroom four years ago, he said. A big plus is location. The seven-room unit is steps away from a rich mix of shops and services on Mount-Royal Avenue.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The buyers plan to renovate the apartment even though some work was done in recent years, including a makeover of the bathroom four years ago, Mr. Beauchamp said.

Via Capitale du Mont-Royal

The fact that the buyers are French is no surprise. Montreal, and the Plateau in particular, have experienced a veritable French invasion over the past several years. An informal survey Mr. Beauchamp and his colleague conducted indicates that between 40 and 50 per cent of their recent clients in the Plateau are French.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter