Montreal apartment in coveted borough scores quick sale

4402 Avenue Christophe-Colomb, second floor, Montreal
Listing price: $389,000
Selling price: $429,875
Previous selling price: $330,000 (2010)
Days on the market: 4
Taxes: $4,039
Listing agent: Rémy Beauchamp, Via Capitale du Mont-Royal
The action
This apartment in a triplex on busy Christophe-Colomb Avenue in the heart of the hip Plateau Mont-Royal borough was scooped up by a young French couple after just four days. It was listed on a Thursday, there was open-house visiting over the weekend, and the winning bid out of nine was unsealed on Monday, broker Rémy Beauchamp said. The Plateau is a very hot real estate market right now. “Historically, the second-floor [sandwiched in-between the other floors] is not easy to sell,” Mr. Beauchamp said. “Not so long ago, you couldn’t give it away.” Today, even the second-floor walk-ups are selling quickly in bidding wars, he said.
What they got
A fixer-upper in good condition with three bedrooms and a back balcony that has access to a private deck. “It’s a well-laid-out space,” Mr. Beauchamp said. The buyers plan to renovate the apartment even though some work was done in recent years, including a makeover of the bathroom four years ago, he said. A big plus is location. The seven-room unit is steps away from a rich mix of shops and services on Mount-Royal Avenue.
The agent’s take
The fact that the buyers are French is no surprise. Montreal, and the Plateau in particular, have experienced a veritable French invasion over the past several years. An informal survey Mr. Beauchamp and his colleague conducted indicates that between 40 and 50 per cent of their recent clients in the Plateau are French.
