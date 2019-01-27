Montreal cube house lands a square deal

7381 Drolet St., Montreal
Asking price: $1.55-million
Selling price: $1.55-million
Days on the market: 13
Taxes: $4,865
Listing agent: Nicolas Roverselli, Propria Agence Immobilière
The action
The home sold quickly at full price, says real estate broker Nicolas Roverselli. “I got an offer in two days after just six visits,” he said. This kind of residence is not for everyone, he adds.
“There were people who liked it a lot but couldn’t picture themselves living in it. For them, it was a bit much; it was cold.” There was no staging. “You don’t do staging when you have architects selling. That’s impossible,” Mr. Roverselli quips.
The couple who sold the three-bedroom house needed larger quarters to live in as they now had three children and anticipated the space getting a bit cramped, he said.
What they got
A contemporary architect’s house, built from the ground up, done in a striking minimalist style. The sellers are an architect couple who bought a dilapidated shoebox house on the site about three years ago, tore it down and put up an all-white cube with long, narrow windows that emphasizes a sense of privacy.
The home is tricked out with the latest “intelligent house” gadgetry, including remote controls for heat and light and a giant projected television screen. The interior, open spaces were designed to make the maximum use of natural light.
The agent’s take
The neighbourhood the house is located in, Villeray/Saint-Michel/Parc Extension, has over the past two years become a highly desirable area to buy, Mr. Roverselli said. “It’s exploding.” Among the attractions are proximity to schools, public transit, bike paths and the popular outdoor Jean-Talon farmers’ market.
