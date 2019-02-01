Motivated sellers of suburban Ottawa home get a quick 12-hour sale

Open this photo in gallery This single-family home in Orleans is walking distance to schools and close to parks, a recreation centre and transit. Re/Max Absolute Realty

1869 Montmere Ave., Ottawa

Asking price: $539,900

Selling price: $541,000

Previous selling price: $470,708 (2015)

Days on market: 1

Taxes: $5,348 (2018)

Listing agent: Geoff Walker, Re/Max Absolute Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The main level has an eat-in kitchen featuring quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Re/Max Absolute Realty

With the owners a military couple facing a pending new deployment, agent Geoff Walker was looking for a quick sale. The home was in excellent shape, but even he was surprised to have a conditional offer in hand within 12 hours.

The three-bedroom home in Orleans – about 25 minutes east of Ottawa’s downtown – sold over-asking after two offers came through on the same day the home was listed.

“When someone sees a military move they see motivated seller, which is not necessarily always fair,” Mr. Walker says. “We sent in a painter to do touch-ups, tradesman to fix minor things like the ice maker on the fridge … it was a team effort.”

Three more showings for scheduled the following day, but they never happened.

“Both parties brought their best offer forward and the owner got to pick the offer that worked best for them, and on top of it, achieve a closing date that was quick,” Mr. Walker says. “It’s not just about price – it’s about achieving the objective of the seller.”

What they got

The home – a single-family home with three bedrooms – is walking distance to schools and close to parks, a recreation centre and transit. Orleans, east of Ottawa’s downtown, is primed for growth as the LRT system is set to make its way there in the next five years.

The main level features a sitting room and separate entertainment room with an eat-in kitchen featuring quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with both soaker tub and stand-up shower. The basement is unfinished.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The home was in excellent shape, but even the agent was surprised to have a conditional offer within 12 hours. Re/Max Absolute Realty

Mr. Walker says despite the fact the home was listed in the first week of January, low inventory helped it sell quickly and over asking.

The overall condition of the home made a big difference, Mr. Walker says, and the owner did a lot of preparation to get it ready for selling. All details were covered in terms of repairs, painting, and staging.

“They took ‘attention to detail’ to heart,” he says.

The Ottawa market, Mr. Walker explains, continues to see a lower inventory but a steady demand in early 2019. One potential buyer lost out on this home, but the fact they were willing to put pen to paper speaks to the area’s market conditions.

“There were three more showings and I bet one of those people would have been a buyer – because the house was [in mint condition],” he says. “It goes to show that there is a scarcity issue. That buyer is going to buy something if something good comes up.”

