Multiple bidders lock in on four-bedroom North York home

101 Parkview Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $1,399,000
Selling price: $1,513,000
Previous selling prices: $410,000 (2004); $266,000 (1997)
Taxes: $5,929 (2018)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.
The action
This updated house on a 30-foot-by-122-foot lot appealed to end-users and builders looking for a smaller alternative to 50-foot properties nearby. Within a few days, enough offers rolled in that the sellers chose to review all bids after the first weekend of marketing early April. The move netted them an extra $114,000 on the deal.
“It’s fills a niche market because there aren’t too many of these 30-footers, even less when it is close to Yonge Street and even less on the south side of the street,” agent Bill Thom said.
“And because it’s a 30-foot [lot], it’s cheaper and also more affordable.”
What they got
This roughly 60-year-old house has a classic two-storey plan with broadloom carpeting in all four sleeping quarters and hardwood flooring in the living and dining rooms.
At the rear is a combined kitchen and family room with a gas fireplace and a south-facing deck, as well as stairs to the lower level recreation room and side exit to the private driveway.
The agent’s take
“This is a unique property in the area. It’s good for the land, meaning people want to buy it to rebuild, but it’s also livable,” Mr. Thom said.
“It has four bedrooms, which is rare too. This area usually has three-bedroom bungalows.”
Furthermore, this property was prized for its proximity to amenities. “You can walk to the subway, shopping on Yonge Street, aquatic centre, North York library and Mel Lastman Square,” Mr. Thom said.
“And it’s very close to schools too, like McKee and Earl Haig, so it’s a very good location.”
