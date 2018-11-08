 Skip to main content

New Westminster condo priced 'aggressively' for quick sale

Done Deal

New Westminster condo priced ‘aggressively’ for quick sale

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
This condo unit at 270 Francis Way in New Westminster, B.C., sold above its asking price.

270 Francis Way, Unit 107, New Westminster, B.C.

Listing price: $619,000

Selling price: $625,000

Days on market: Eight

Taxes: $2,138.30

Maintenance fees: $371.79

Listing agent: Steve Saretsky, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

The 943-square-foot unit has laminate flooring, granite counters, ensuite laundry and one parking stall.

The seller was moving out of the country and needed a quick sale, listing agent Steve Saretsky said. “Given that the market is quite unpredictable right now, we priced the condo aggressively.”

He did a week of showings and one open house and got two “competing offers.” The seller accepted an offer that was unconditional, promised a two-week completion date and was above the asking price. The buyer was a downsizer.

What they got

The condo is located in the Victoria Hill neighbourhood, walking distance to tony Queens Park.

The 943-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located in the Victoria Hill neighbourhood, walking distance to tony Queens Park, as well as transit, the SkyTrain and shops. It is a ground-level suite in a 10-year-old building, with laminate flooring, granite counters, large patio, ensuite laundry and one parking stall. Rentals and pets are allowed.

The agent’s take

The unit is a ground-level suite with a large patio.

“My sellers were very happy, of course, as multiple offers are becoming a thing of the past,” Mr. Saretsky said. “While we were very happy with the quick sale above asking price, the sale price was ultimately less than what could have been achieved had it been listed three or four months earlier.”

