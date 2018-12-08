No nibbles, then price hike draws two offers for Queensway home

8 Warnica Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $839,900

Selling price: $840,000

Previous selling price: $525,000 (2013)

Taxes: $3,819 (2018)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

There were a few competing properties for sale in the Queensway late this September, but most had a larger footprint and price tag than this renovated bungalow on a 46-by-100-foot lot. A buyer couldn’t be found when listed at $799,900, but two suitors came forward after it was relisted at $839,900.

“We priced it low because I thought it would attract more buyers, which usually works … but no one was ready to pull the trigger on offer night,” agent Jenelle Cameron said.

“So we raised the price where we hoped we would have had [bids] in the first place and ended up getting two offers right away at the new price.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The bungalow retains some original elements, including the formal living and dining areas.

The two-bedroom bungalow retains some original elements, from the brick façade to the formal living and dining areas. There is also a lower-level recreation area with a bathroom and side exit to the private driveway.

The sellers recently updated the house, replacing the furnace and revamping the kitchen with porcelain floors, walnut counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. A bedroom was also removed to enlarge the master suite and main bathroom.

The agent’s take

“It’s a great starter home. [The sellers] have done a lot of renovations, like they put in a brand-new kitchen, which is really desirable,” Ms. Cameron said.

“The other nice thing about it is it has a good size lot, so you can build onto it or build up if you want to. And the basement wasn’t [entirely] finished, so there’s a good opportunity there to do further renovations.”

