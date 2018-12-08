 Skip to main content

The Real Estate Market No nibbles, then price hike draws two offers for Queensway home

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

No nibbles, then price hike draws two offers for Queensway home

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

8 Warnica Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $839,900

Selling price: $840,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $525,000 (2013)

Taxes: $3,819 (2018)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

There were a few competing properties for sale in the Queensway late this September, but most had a larger footprint and price tag than this renovated bungalow on a 46-by-100-foot lot. A buyer couldn’t be found when listed at $799,900, but two suitors came forward after it was relisted at $839,900.

“We priced it low because I thought it would attract more buyers, which usually works … but no one was ready to pull the trigger on offer night,” agent Jenelle Cameron said.

“So we raised the price where we hoped we would have had [bids] in the first place and ended up getting two offers right away at the new price.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The bungalow retains some original elements, including the formal living and dining areas.

The two-bedroom bungalow retains some original elements, from the brick façade to the formal living and dining areas. There is also a lower-level recreation area with a bathroom and side exit to the private driveway.

The sellers recently updated the house, replacing the furnace and revamping the kitchen with porcelain floors, walnut counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. A bedroom was also removed to enlarge the master suite and main bathroom.

The agent’s take

“It’s a great starter home. [The sellers] have done a lot of renovations, like they put in a brand-new kitchen, which is really desirable,” Ms. Cameron said.

“The other nice thing about it is it has a good size lot, so you can build onto it or build up if you want to. And the basement wasn’t [entirely] finished, so there’s a good opportunity there to do further renovations.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season