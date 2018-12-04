 Skip to main content

The Real Estate Market Older North Toronto home draws seven bids

Done Deal

Older North Toronto home draws seven bids

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
42 Burnaby Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,198,000

Selling price: $1,320,000

Previous selling price: $510,000 (2004); $300,000 (1994)

Taxes: $5,872 (2018)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agents: Belinda Lelli and Paul Macmillan, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Various owners made modifications, including the removal of a wall in a third bedroom to enlarge the larger master.

It took about the same amount of time to sell this original two-storey home near Eglinton Park as it took to prepare, paint and stage it. Out of more than 200 visitors within a week, seven circled back with a bid in September.

“People flocked to this because of the price point,” agent Belinda Lelli said. “On that street, it’s upwards of $3-million for totally renovated or brand-new homes.”

What they got

The traditional living room features a fireplace.

In the 1930s, this brick structure on a 25-by-119-foot lot was given a traditional living room with a fireplace and a formal dining room, as well as a separate kitchen with breakfast area with a skylight and a walkout to a private deck, backyard and garage.

A mutual driveway can be reached from a side exit that leads to a lower level recreation area.

Various owners made modifications, from recent renovations inside the two bathrooms to the removal of a wall in a third bedroom to enlarge the larger master on the second floor.

The agent’s take

The home is in a top-rated school catchment area with a high walk score.

“The buyer profile was young couples and young families wanting to move into this top Fraser Institute-rated school catchment with a high Walk Score boasting TTC and forthcoming subway station, making it an ideal family home in midtown,” Ms. Lelli said.

“It gave people an opportunity to get something for this amount [of money as well] and over time, fix it the way they want and put their fingerprint on it.”

