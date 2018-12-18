 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Painting and staging helps draw pre-emptive offer for Leaside condo

Done Deal

Painting and staging helps draw pre-emptive offer for Leaside condo

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
1818 Bayview Ave, No. 303, Toronto

Asking price: $889,000

Selling price: $960,000

Previous selling prices: $336,516 (1992)

Taxes: $3,177 (2018)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

The unit is in the 26-year-old Bayview Walk building.

Agent Kimmé Myles suspected buyers would be impressed by the condition of this three-bedroom suite at Bayview Walk – all but its rust coloured walls. So she recommended a series of cosmetic changes. The transformation was such a hit, one of the first five visitors logged an offer within 24 hours in mid-October.

“We painted the whole unit and staged it, which made a world of difference,” Ms. Myles said. “During the agents open house, I had an agent come through with a client and we had an offer that night.”

What they got

The suite features hardwood floors and a gas fireplace.

At the northeastern corner of a 26-year-old building, this 1,250-square-foot suite has refinished hardwood floors, a gas fireplace and a large balcony off the open living and dining room.

There is an eat-in kitchen with ceramic floors, two bathrooms and laundry machines, as well as a locker and two-car parking. Monthly fees of $996 cover water and heating, as well as upkeep of a gym and party room.

The agent’s take

The 650-square-foot balcony is one of the unit's best features.

“It’s a unique unit because it’s large, and it also has a massive 650-square-foot balcony,” Ms. Myles said. “[Plus] a lot of the units in the building have fireplaces, but not all of them do.”

