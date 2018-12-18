Painting and staging helps draw pre-emptive offer for Leaside condo

1818 Bayview Ave, No. 303, Toronto
Asking price: $889,000
Selling price: $960,000
Previous selling prices: $336,516 (1992)
Taxes: $3,177 (2018)
Days on the market: One
Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division
The action
Agent Kimmé Myles suspected buyers would be impressed by the condition of this three-bedroom suite at Bayview Walk – all but its rust coloured walls. So she recommended a series of cosmetic changes. The transformation was such a hit, one of the first five visitors logged an offer within 24 hours in mid-October.
“We painted the whole unit and staged it, which made a world of difference,” Ms. Myles said. “During the agents open house, I had an agent come through with a client and we had an offer that night.”
What they got
At the northeastern corner of a 26-year-old building, this 1,250-square-foot suite has refinished hardwood floors, a gas fireplace and a large balcony off the open living and dining room.
There is an eat-in kitchen with ceramic floors, two bathrooms and laundry machines, as well as a locker and two-car parking. Monthly fees of $996 cover water and heating, as well as upkeep of a gym and party room.
The agent’s take
“It’s a unique unit because it’s large, and it also has a massive 650-square-foot balcony,” Ms. Myles said. “[Plus] a lot of the units in the building have fireplaces, but not all of them do.”
