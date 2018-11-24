 Skip to main content

The Real Estate Market Price cut and relisting moves Leaside house during summer lull

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Price cut and relisting moves Leaside house during summer lull

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

403 Sutherland Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $2,098,000

Selling price: $2,070,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,388,000 (2016)

Taxes: $5,735 (2018)

Days on the market: 34

Listing agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The home has upgraded finishes throughout, such as floor-to-ceiling cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in a renovated Italian kitchen.

This summer, many Leaside owners braced for weeks of sales outreach as their target buyers – couples with kids – were generally busy with trips and camps. In the case of this three-bedroom house on a 27-by-100-foot lot, there were no offers when listed at $2.188-million in July, so it was reposted at $2.098-million to better results late August.

“We had renewed interest in the dog days of summer, with more than 60 visitors through five open houses and more than 20 visits from agents. What ensued were two offers that fell short of the sellers’ expectations, but the third offer, at 99 per cent of asking, was the charm,” agent Belinda Lelli said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This story speaks to the buyers coming back, and the healthy start to the fall market.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

A two-storey addition includes a family room that leads to a new deck.

In recent years, this 1,562-square-foot residence was vastly improved, complete with a two-storey addition containing a family room with a gas fireplace and an exit to a new deck and garage.

The seller, who is a carpenter, also upgraded the finishes throughout, such as floor-to-ceiling cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in a renovated Italian kitchen, and heated, polished concrete floors in the 781-square-foot basement.

The agent’s take

“This community has witnessed both replacement infill construction and the restoration of original homes into modern 21st century models as is the case with this turnkey home,” Ms. Lelli said.

“[The owner’s] renovations, inclusive of a brand-new addition, underpinning, waterproofing and radiant flooring, and meticulous detailing with respect to built-ins and wall finishes, etc., speak to the perfectionism and exceptional craftsmanship clearly evident when one enters this home.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019