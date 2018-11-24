Price cut and relisting moves Leaside house during summer lull

403 Sutherland Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $2,098,000

Selling price: $2,070,000

Previous selling price: $1,388,000 (2016)

Taxes: $5,735 (2018)

Days on the market: 34

Listing agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home has upgraded finishes throughout, such as floor-to-ceiling cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in a renovated Italian kitchen.

This summer, many Leaside owners braced for weeks of sales outreach as their target buyers – couples with kids – were generally busy with trips and camps. In the case of this three-bedroom house on a 27-by-100-foot lot, there were no offers when listed at $2.188-million in July, so it was reposted at $2.098-million to better results late August.

“We had renewed interest in the dog days of summer, with more than 60 visitors through five open houses and more than 20 visits from agents. What ensued were two offers that fell short of the sellers’ expectations, but the third offer, at 99 per cent of asking, was the charm,” agent Belinda Lelli said.

“This story speaks to the buyers coming back, and the healthy start to the fall market.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery A two-storey addition includes a family room that leads to a new deck.

In recent years, this 1,562-square-foot residence was vastly improved, complete with a two-storey addition containing a family room with a gas fireplace and an exit to a new deck and garage.

The seller, who is a carpenter, also upgraded the finishes throughout, such as floor-to-ceiling cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in a renovated Italian kitchen, and heated, polished concrete floors in the 781-square-foot basement.

The agent’s take

“This community has witnessed both replacement infill construction and the restoration of original homes into modern 21st century models as is the case with this turnkey home,” Ms. Lelli said.

“[The owner’s] renovations, inclusive of a brand-new addition, underpinning, waterproofing and radiant flooring, and meticulous detailing with respect to built-ins and wall finishes, etc., speak to the perfectionism and exceptional craftsmanship clearly evident when one enters this home.”