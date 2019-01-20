Price dialed back to get offer on King West loft

Open this photo in gallery This two-bedroom suite at Tecumseth Lofts had about 50 visitors, but the price was adjusted to push a buyer to make an offer. Toronto Lofts Realty Corp. /Toronto Lofts Realty Corp.

766 King St. West, unit 209, Toronto

Asking price: $829,900

Selling price: $825,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $465,000 (2010); $327,000 (2005); $250,000 (2000)

Taxes: $3,209 (2018)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Edwin Brdlik, Toronto Lofts Realty Corp.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The 19-year-old building on King Street West has 28 single- and multi-level lofts. Toronto Lofts Realty Corp. /Toronto Lofts Realty Corp.

In early December, this two-bedroom suite at Tecumseth Lofts had about 50 visitors through its doors, but the price was adjusted to push a buyer to make an offer.

“It was originally priced at $839,900 and reduced to $829,900, because the market has softening and slowing down, particularly in this price range,” agent Edwin Brdlik said.

“There’s just not as much pressure on the market any more.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The nearly 1,000-square-foot unit offers a two-storey plan with 10-foot ceilings in the bedrooms upstairs. Toronto Lofts Realty Corp. /Toronto Lofts Realty Corp.

In a 19-year-old building with 28 single- and multi-level lofts, this nearly 1,000-square-foot unit offers a two-storey plan with 10-foot ceilings in the bedrooms upstairs.

The main floor is open concept with the living and dining area by the sliding doors to a terrace and an L-shaped kitchen tucked in a corner with a granite-topped island, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

Additional assets include two bathrooms and laundry facilities, plus surface parking. Monthly maintenance fees of $678 covers water costs.

The agent’s take

“To be on King Street West and have a two-level, almost 1,000-square-foot unit with parking for that price – given what the market has been doing as of late – it’s still a pretty good deal,” Mr. Brdlik said.

“It also has a nice outdoor terrace with a gas [hookup], nobody above, and it’s on the north side of the building, which is the quiet side versus fronting onto King.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.