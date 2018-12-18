Price jumps $72,000 for condo overlooking Toronto’s downtown core

70 Distillery Lane, No. 3608, Toronto
Asking price: $549,000
Selling price: $621,000
Previous selling prices: $455,000 (2017); $320,446 (2013)
Taxes: $2,405 (2018)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agent: Pierre Carapetian, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty
The action
This one-bedroom suite at the Clear Spirit building clocked in more than 30 showings, which was an early indicator of its popularity despite other vacancies in the high-rise late this October. On the scheduled presentation offer date, six parties battled over the price that would make them the next owner.
“We had one open house, but it was mostly people coming back for a second look,” agent Pierre Carapetian said.
“It’s very difficult to find a smaller unit with a completely unobstructed view of the skyline – that’s what was really special about it.”
What they got
This 518-square-foot suite has an open and modern feel with 10-foot ceilings, a wall of full height windows and west-facing balcony doors along the combined living and dining areas.
Cosmetic dressings entail hardwood floors throughout, stone kitchen counters and stainless-steel appliances, as well as sliding doors to the bedroom and semi-ensuite bathroom.
The unit comes with a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $446 pay for water, heating and concierge services, in addition to the care of an outdoor pool, fitness, social and games rooms.
The agent’s take
“The building is pretty new and the finishings are very good, so it has a great reputation,” Mr. Carapetian said.
“The unit showed really well because the [owner] had taken a lot of care of it and a lot of things were upgraded.”
