Quick deal for Bayview Village ravine-side home with a pool

104 Alamosa Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $1.78-million

Selling price: $1.75-million

Taxes: $6,952 (2018)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

In a residential pocket nestled against the Don River meandering through Bayview Village, a handful of ownership opportunities were presented to buyers in early September. While some remained on the market the following month, it took just days to sell this four-bedroom home with a double garage near Alamosa Park.

“We only had less than 10 showings and one buyer who liked it, paid close to the asking price,” agent Bill Thom said.

What they got

What appears to be a bungalow on a 75-by-151-foot lot is actually a four-level residence built in the 1970s.

The main floor is divided up for traditional living and dining areas with hardwood floors. The remodelled kitchen has a skylight, granite counter tops and tumbled marble back splashes.

The home rises two storeys across the rear, where the upper level accommodates three bedrooms and the lower level features a fourth bedroom, second bathroom and a family room with a gas fireplace and access to the salt-water pool.

Farther down in the basement is a recreation room.

The agent’s home

“The house is in immaculate condition, updated in every which way, so it shows well,” Mr. Thom said. “And it had a pool, which the buyer liked.”

This property is also close to popular amenities, such as Earl Haig Secondary School. “It’s across from a ravine, so you can walk down to the trails, and it’s close to TTC,” Mr. Thom said.

