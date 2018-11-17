 Skip to main content

The Real Estate Market Retro-cool Montreal bungalow gets full-price offer

Done Deal

Retro-cool Montreal bungalow gets full-price offer

Bertrand Marotte
Montreal
Special to The Globe and Mail
This house at 1261 Forêt Rd. in Montreal sold slightly above asking after a short, intense bidding war.

1261 Forêt Rd., Montreal

Listing price: $2,585,000

Selling price: $2.59-million

Days on the market: Six

Taxes: $13,933 (2018)

Listing agent: Félix Jasmin, Engel & Voelkers Montréal

The action

The retro-cool 1950s bungalow sits on a quiet street in the Outremont borough.

The house sold slightly above asking after a short, intense bidding war, real estate agent Félix Jasmin says. The “cool factor” as well as the location in a “haven of tranquillity” were important factors in the successful sale, he said. The buyers are a young couple who fell in love with the place, Mr. Jasmin said. “This isn’t the kind of house you buy for its [makeover] potential. The potential is already fully established.”

What they got

Built in 1958, this 13-room home on a landscaped property was completely renovated in 2013.

A retro-cool 1950s bungalow on a quiet dead-end street in the well-heeled borough of Outremont, on a wooded flank of Mount Royal. Built in 1958, this 13-room home on a landscaped property was completely renovated in 2013 by au courant Montreal firm Humà Design & Architecture, which retained and lovingly restored some key original features of the interior. Notable among those elements are the backlit bar and row of six columns setting off one side of the living room in the open-space area.

The agent’s take

The home's location and its 'cool factor' were important, the agent says.

The home has a Mad Men quality that Humà knew exactly how to highlight without going overboard, Mr. Jasmin said. It is also bright and cheery thanks to the large windows that let in lots of light as well as offering a generous view of the woods, he said. Another big selling point is the proximity to schools and universities, parks, the mountain and downtown, Mr. Jasmin said.

