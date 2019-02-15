 Skip to main content

The Real Estate Market Sellers get four offers on Mount Pleasant townhouse

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Sellers get four offers on Mount Pleasant townhouse

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The three-storey house was built in 2004, with a character façade.

Re/Max

2291 Carolina St., Vancouver

Asking price: $1.288-million

Selling price: $1.331-million

Story continues below advertisement

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $2,982.48

Maintenance fees: $385.87

Listing agent; Mary Cleaver, Re/Max

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The home features maple hardwood floors.

Re/Max

The sellers, a young family, replaced the carpets and did some other improvements in order to sell the unit. As a result, they received four offers. They’d lived in the house since 2014.

“They were hoping to take advantage of the current market conditions to make the jump to a single-family home,” listing agent Mary Cleaver says.

Ms. Cleaver showed it to about 75 groups. The buyers were another young family.

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has a dark granite countertop.

Re/Max

This 1,700-square-foot strata townhouse in the popular Mount Pleasant neighbourhood has four bedrooms, a den, and 2 1/2 bathrooms.

The three-storey unit was built in 2004, with a character façade. It is located near Fraser and East Broadway and has city views.

Features include maple hardwood, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, crown moulding and two parking spaces.

The agent’s take

“We were pleasantly surprised by the interest in this home, given the time of year and the low number of sales relative to listings in the weeks leading up to Christmas and so far in 2019,” Ms. Cleaver says. She says the number of bedrooms and location helped to achieve a quick sale, above asking.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter