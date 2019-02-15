Sellers get four offers on Mount Pleasant townhouse

Open this photo in gallery The three-storey house was built in 2004, with a character façade. Re/Max

2291 Carolina St., Vancouver

Asking price: $1.288-million

Selling price: $1.331-million

Story continues below advertisement

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $2,982.48

Maintenance fees: $385.87

Listing agent; Mary Cleaver, Re/Max

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home features maple hardwood floors. Re/Max

The sellers, a young family, replaced the carpets and did some other improvements in order to sell the unit. As a result, they received four offers. They’d lived in the house since 2014.

“They were hoping to take advantage of the current market conditions to make the jump to a single-family home,” listing agent Mary Cleaver says.

Ms. Cleaver showed it to about 75 groups. The buyers were another young family.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has a dark granite countertop. Re/Max

This 1,700-square-foot strata townhouse in the popular Mount Pleasant neighbourhood has four bedrooms, a den, and 2 1/2 bathrooms.

The three-storey unit was built in 2004, with a character façade. It is located near Fraser and East Broadway and has city views.

Features include maple hardwood, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, crown moulding and two parking spaces.

The agent’s take

“We were pleasantly surprised by the interest in this home, given the time of year and the low number of sales relative to listings in the weeks leading up to Christmas and so far in 2019,” Ms. Cleaver says. She says the number of bedrooms and location helped to achieve a quick sale, above asking.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.