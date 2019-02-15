Sellers get four offers on Mount Pleasant townhouse

2291 Carolina St., Vancouver
Asking price: $1.288-million
Selling price: $1.331-million
Days on market: 7
Taxes: $2,982.48
Maintenance fees: $385.87
Listing agent; Mary Cleaver, Re/Max
The action
The sellers, a young family, replaced the carpets and did some other improvements in order to sell the unit. As a result, they received four offers. They’d lived in the house since 2014.
“They were hoping to take advantage of the current market conditions to make the jump to a single-family home,” listing agent Mary Cleaver says.
Ms. Cleaver showed it to about 75 groups. The buyers were another young family.
What they got
This 1,700-square-foot strata townhouse in the popular Mount Pleasant neighbourhood has four bedrooms, a den, and 2 1/2 bathrooms.
The three-storey unit was built in 2004, with a character façade. It is located near Fraser and East Broadway and has city views.
Features include maple hardwood, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, crown moulding and two parking spaces.
The agent’s take
“We were pleasantly surprised by the interest in this home, given the time of year and the low number of sales relative to listings in the weeks leading up to Christmas and so far in 2019,” Ms. Cleaver says. She says the number of bedrooms and location helped to achieve a quick sale, above asking.
