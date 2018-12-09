 Skip to main content

This suburban Ottawa house needed little back-and-forth to seal the deal

Done Deal

This suburban Ottawa house needed little back-and-forth to seal the deal

Adam Stanley
Ottawa
Special to The Globe and Mail
This home at 6170 Mitch Owens Rd. in Ottawa has nearly 3,000 square feet of living space on a half-acre lot connected to a nature trail.

6170 Mitch Owens Rd., Ottawa

Listing price: $559,000

Selling price: $560,000

Previous Selling Price: $97,450 (2011)

Days on market: 61

Taxes: $4,921 (2017)

Listing agent: Nancy Benson, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Group

The action

A vaulted living-room ceiling is finished with tongue-in-groove pine.

Real estate agent Nancy Benson says there wasn’t a lot of back-and-forth between buyers and sellers since the home suited their needs so well.

“It was about connecting the right person to the right house,” she says.

Although the home sold just over asking, it was still below what it should be because of how busy the street is, Ms. Benson says.

“If you put it on a less busy street you would get substantially more for it,” she says. “But price-per-square-foot, the house was definitely extremely good value.”

What they got

Appliances are hidden behind cabinet faces, and large windows fill the home.

An extended family ended up purchasing the home, as there is a full one-bedroom apartment above the garage and five bedrooms inside the main unit.

“The house suited their needs perfectly,” Ms. Benson said.

There are three bathrooms and nearly 3,000 square feet of living space on a half-acre lot connected to a nature trail. A vaulted living-room ceiling is finished with tongue-in-groove pine, continued behind the breakfast bar on the kitchen cabinetry. Appliances are hidden behind cabinet faces and large windows fill the home. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom. There is a heated floor on the lower level.

“The whole house is all concrete from floor to floor because it’s quieter. On a busy street it would insulated from the noise somewhat,” Ms. Benson said.

The agent’s take

This custom-built home – originally designed by an architect for someone with a physical disability – is located on a busy street that leads from Ottawa’s Greely suburb into the city centre. The house’s location, Ms. Benson said, knocked about $100,000 off the price of the home.

But given its proximity to the city and built-in features, Ms. Benson says it was good value for the buyers. The home was rented for a year before it was put on the market this summer. The sale happened this fall.

