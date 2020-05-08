Three offers for Laval home as COVID-19 restrictions bite

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max 2000

1023 Rue Victor-Morin, Laval, Que.

Asking price: $499,000

Selling price: $517,000

Previous selling prices: $310,000 (2014); $290,000 (2012)

Taxes: $3,653 (2019)

Days on the market: 7

Listing agent: Dominic Brisebois, Re/Max 2000

The action

Open this photo in gallery The house is classic 1960s bungalow in the heart of Laval. Re/Max 2000

Luckily, the seller had a brief window of opportunity in which to stage physical visits before the COVID-19 lockdown. Given the dampening effect of the government restrictions on house showings, real estate broker Dominic Brisebois says he was surprised by the buzz around this property. In the end, there were three solid offers presented March 14 and 15.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has been completely redone with latest appliances. Re/Max 2000

The house is a classic 1960s bungalow in the heart of Laval, a sprawling bedroom suburb across the Rivière des Prairies from Montreal.

The house has undergone major upgrades and renovations in recent years, including a completely redone basement and kitchen and new aluminum exterior cladding.

The agent’s take

Ideal for a young family, the house boasts “a bright, spacious interior with a big picture window in the living room,” Mr. Brisebois said. Among the attractive features of its location are proximity to primary and secondary schools and to the 50-hectare Centre de la nature, a popular urban park offering lush gardens, ponds and a hobby farm.

