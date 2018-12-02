Vancouver bungalow finds a buyer after multiple price cuts

2691 Grant St., Vancouver

Listing price: $1.5-million

Selling price: $1.2-million

Days on market: 35

Taxes: $4,923.34

Listing agents: Keith Roy and Greg Dent, Re/Max Select Realty

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen is dated but includes modern appliances.

It was the first time the home, built in 1929, had been for sale in 50 years. The 2,350-square-foot bungalow sits on a 33-by-127-foot lot facing Clinton Park. It has some original wood floors, but has been renovated over the years. The bathrooms and kitchens are dated. It has a partial view of the mountains.

The action

Open this photo in gallery Agent Keith Roy says the relative flatness of the lot make the location an ideal building lot.

The house was originally listed in June for $1.5-million, and then taken off the market. There had been several re-listings and price reductions. In the face of a declining market, the owners decided to sell as soon as possible. The purchaser was a builder, listing agent Keith Roy said.

“The perfection of the lot for new construction was a major determinant in getting the buyers to pull the trigger,” he said. “The sweeping northern views, a park across the street, and the relative flatness of the lot make this an ideal building lot.”

The agent’s take

Mr. Roy says it was the combination of development potential and location that got the sellers a quick sale, despite the market slowdown.

