Vancouver bungalow finds a buyer after multiple price cuts

2691 Grant St., Vancouver
Listing price: $1.5-million
Selling price: $1.2-million
Days on market: 35
Taxes: $4,923.34
Listing agents: Keith Roy and Greg Dent, Re/Max Select Realty
What they got
It was the first time the home, built in 1929, had been for sale in 50 years. The 2,350-square-foot bungalow sits on a 33-by-127-foot lot facing Clinton Park. It has some original wood floors, but has been renovated over the years. The bathrooms and kitchens are dated. It has a partial view of the mountains.
The action
The house was originally listed in June for $1.5-million, and then taken off the market. There had been several re-listings and price reductions. In the face of a declining market, the owners decided to sell as soon as possible. The purchaser was a builder, listing agent Keith Roy said.
“The perfection of the lot for new construction was a major determinant in getting the buyers to pull the trigger,” he said. “The sweeping northern views, a park across the street, and the relative flatness of the lot make this an ideal building lot.”
The agent’s take
Mr. Roy says it was the combination of development potential and location that got the sellers a quick sale, despite the market slowdown.
