 Skip to main content

The Real Estate Market Vancouver condo with unique design sells at a discount

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Vancouver condo with unique design sells at a discount

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

1333 W. Georgia St., Unit 1302, Vancouver

Listing price: $1,299,000

Selling price: $1,215,000

Story continues below advertisement

Days on market: 11

Taxes: $2,497.88

Maintenance fee: $531.95

Listing agent: Holly Wood, Sotheby’s International

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The corner two-bedroom unit has hardwood floors, 9-foot-6 ceilings, gourmet kitchen and comes with furnishings and two parking stalls.

The seller had been living in the unit for six years and the buyer is from Toronto. The furniture was included.

“They flew in from Toronto and did a tour with the buyer’s agent, and they fell in love with this one,” listing agent Holly Wood said.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The building was originally an office tower for Westcoast Transmission built in 1969, but was converted to condos in 2006.

The corner two-bedroom unit has views of Coal Harbour, Stanley Park, sea and mountains. The building was originally an office tower for Westcoast Transmission built in 1969, but was converted to condos in 2006. The building has a unique design and appears to be suspended from a concrete core. It’s also unique in that it was built from the top down. Few units with this plan come up for sale in the Qube, Ms. Wood said. The unit has hardwood floors, 9-foot-6 ceilings, gourmet kitchen and comes with furnishings and two parking stalls. The building includes 24-hour concierge and four high-speed elevators. It allows rentals and pets.

Story continues below advertisement

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has views of the sea, mountains, Coal Harbour and Stanley Park.

Most properties selling are under $1.3-million, Ms. Wood said.

“The market has really changed. Things are sitting longer; buyers are taking their time. If you get a good offer in this market, take it, because who knows what will happen next year.”

The number of foreign buyers have also dropped off.

“With all these taxes, it’s a big deterrent.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019