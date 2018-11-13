Vancouver condo with unique design sells at a discount

1333 W. Georgia St., Unit 1302, Vancouver
Listing price: $1,299,000
Selling price: $1,215,000
Days on market: 11
Taxes: $2,497.88
Maintenance fee: $531.95
Listing agent: Holly Wood, Sotheby’s International
The action
The seller had been living in the unit for six years and the buyer is from Toronto. The furniture was included.
“They flew in from Toronto and did a tour with the buyer’s agent, and they fell in love with this one,” listing agent Holly Wood said.
What they got
The corner two-bedroom unit has views of Coal Harbour, Stanley Park, sea and mountains. The building was originally an office tower for Westcoast Transmission built in 1969, but was converted to condos in 2006. The building has a unique design and appears to be suspended from a concrete core. It’s also unique in that it was built from the top down. Few units with this plan come up for sale in the Qube, Ms. Wood said. The unit has hardwood floors, 9-foot-6 ceilings, gourmet kitchen and comes with furnishings and two parking stalls. The building includes 24-hour concierge and four high-speed elevators. It allows rentals and pets.
The agent’s take
Most properties selling are under $1.3-million, Ms. Wood said.
“The market has really changed. Things are sitting longer; buyers are taking their time. If you get a good offer in this market, take it, because who knows what will happen next year.”
The number of foreign buyers have also dropped off.
“With all these taxes, it’s a big deterrent.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.