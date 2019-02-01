West Vancouver condo sells for more than asking price in ‘adjusting’ market

1930 Bellevue Ave., unit 601, West Vancouver
Asking price: $2,499,000
Selling price: $2,750,000
Days on market: 2
Taxes: $7,158.39
Maintenance fee: $918
Listing agent: Shelley Williams, Team 3000 Realty
The action
The elderly seller who’d lived in the unit for 20 years had moved into a care facility. Listing agent Shelley Williams hired a de-cluttering team to sort and move possessions that crammed each room.
She waited until the new year to list because the fall market was slow. A man who’d always wanted to live in the building made an immediate offer. Ms. Williams received four offers and the man responded with a better offer, removing his subjects and raising his price to secure the deal.
What they got
The corner unit is in a concrete mid-rise built in 1975 in Ambleside, located on the seawall with waterfront view.
It is a 1,798-square-foot two-bedroom-and-den condo with retro oven, two secured parking spots, in a well-maintained and desirable building that only has two suites per floor.
The agent’s take
The unit needed an update and work to the parquet floors, Ms. Williams says. Fixer-uppers seldom come available in the building. There is another unit listed for more than $4-million that has been impeccably renovated, but Ms. Williams says the price is too high.
“There are still people who think it’s the spring of 2017 and they will get multiple offers and will make a bunch of money. Right now, the only people selling real estate are those who need to move forward. The market has not gone in the toilet. It’s just adjusting.”
