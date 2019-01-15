 Skip to main content

With the right price point, Etobicoke townhouse sells quickly

Done Deal

With the right price point, Etobicoke townhouse sells quickly

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
130 Tenth St., No. 3, Toronto

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

130 Tenth St., No. 3, Toronto

Asking price: $695,000

Selling price: $700,000

Taxes: $2,650 (2018)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

The property has its own private front entrance.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd./Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Within a townhouse complex between Lake Shore Boulevard and Lakeshore Village Park, this three-storey unit was the sole vacancy in late October. No offer date was set, so two buyers quickly registered bids.

“Right now, if a property is under $1-million, things are still moving nicely,” agent Jenelle Cameron said. “But anything over $1-million is a little sluggish, so there’s got to be something really unique about it in order for it to go.”

What they got

This nearly 20-year-old townhouse can be entered through a common courtyard or via a garage behind the main floor family room.

The second floor is a designated living and dining area with hardwood floors and cooking station in the corner with an island and walkout to a balcony.

The third floor accommodates two bedrooms, including one with a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms.

Monthly maintenance fees are $257, plus utilities.

The agent’s take

“It’s such a great, entry-level property for people who want to get into that neighbourhood, which has been growing in popularity,” Ms. Cameron said. “The streetcar [line] is right there and the community is building with shops and restaurants.”

Although this unit is on the smaller side, it has many traits of a freehold home. “It’s a nice alternative for couples entering the market, especially if you have the need for more space or another floor,” Ms. Cameron said.

And you have a double garage and own private front entrance, so it feels like a freehold home, but it’s a condo so you don’t have to worry about all the maintenance.”

