With the right price point, Etobicoke townhouse sells quickly

Open this photo in gallery Done Deal, 130 Tenth St., No. 3, Toronto Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

130 Tenth St., No. 3, Toronto

Asking price: $695,000

Selling price: $700,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,650 (2018)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The property has its own private front entrance. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd./Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Within a townhouse complex between Lake Shore Boulevard and Lakeshore Village Park, this three-storey unit was the sole vacancy in late October. No offer date was set, so two buyers quickly registered bids.

“Right now, if a property is under $1-million, things are still moving nicely,” agent Jenelle Cameron said. “But anything over $1-million is a little sluggish, so there’s got to be something really unique about it in order for it to go.”

What they got

This nearly 20-year-old townhouse can be entered through a common courtyard or via a garage behind the main floor family room.

The second floor is a designated living and dining area with hardwood floors and cooking station in the corner with an island and walkout to a balcony.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The third floor accommodates two bedrooms, including one with a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms.

Monthly maintenance fees are $257, plus utilities.

The agent’s take

“It’s such a great, entry-level property for people who want to get into that neighbourhood, which has been growing in popularity,” Ms. Cameron said. “The streetcar [line] is right there and the community is building with shops and restaurants.”

Although this unit is on the smaller side, it has many traits of a freehold home. “It’s a nice alternative for couples entering the market, especially if you have the need for more space or another floor,” Ms. Cameron said.

And you have a double garage and own private front entrance, so it feels like a freehold home, but it’s a condo so you don’t have to worry about all the maintenance.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.