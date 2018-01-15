Vancouver housing market shrugs off tax to outpace GTA

Aggregate home prices climbed 9 per cent in Canada in 2017 as strong gains in British Columbia offset weaker markets in Ontario.

The Canadian Real Estate Association reported year-end numbers Monday, showing a benchmark home sales price of $600,300 for Canada in December, up 9.1 per cent from a year earlier, according to the MLS Home Price Index.

The index adjusts for the mix of home types sold during the year to provide a benchmark typical sales price. Canada's average sales price rose 5.7 per cent to $496,532 in December, which was lower than the benchmark price because of the large proportion of less-expensive condominiums sold during the year, which pulled the average home price lower.

The national price increases came as home prices in Greater Vancouver climbed 16 per cent in December compared to a year earlier, according to the MLS Home Price Index, as B.C. markets shrugged off the impact of a foreign buyer's tax announced in August, 2016. Prices in in the Fraser Valley rose 21 per cent and Vancouver Island prices climbed 19 per cent in December compared to a year earlier.

The gains far outpaced many Ontario markets, which showed weaker increases. The Greater Toronto Area saw prices rise 7 per cent in December compared to a year earlier, according to the MLS Home Price Index, while prices in Oakville-Milton fell 0.8 per cent in December compared to a year earlier.

Average sales prices climbed just 0.6 per cent in the GTA in December to $735,021 compared to a year earlier, leaving the market virtually flat after a tumultuous year that saw prices soar in the first quarter, then drop sharply after the Ontario government introduced a package of reforms including a new foreign buyer's tax.

Bank of Montreal economist Robert Kavcic said that while volume of home sales fell 7.6 per cent in December in the GTA compared to a year earlier, the result was actually a sharp improvement from mid-year when sales were down as much as 40 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

Mr. Kavcic said rebounding demand has been met with new supply, as new listings in the GTA climbed 51 per cent in December compared to December, 2016, which is the largest increase in new listings ever on a seasonally adjusted basis. The result is that growing supply has kept price increases in check, he said.

"We still view fundamental supply-demand factors as very strong, which should contain the price declines soon," Mr. Kavcic said in a research note.

"However, the new [mortgage stress-test] measures and a shift to a rising-rate environment should prevent speculative froth from building again, and contain price growth to a reasonable pace for the remainder of the cycle."

He said regions like Oakville-Milton may have seen prices fall on a year-over-year basis because they had higher-than-average level of foreign investment, which has been affected by the new tax announcement in April.

On a national basis, the number of homes sold in December rose 4.5 per cent over November as sales climbed in 60 per cent of all major local markets during the month, including the GTA and Hamilton-Burlington. CREA said the was the fifth consecutive month of national sales growth, which shows Canada is "fully recovering" from the slump last summer.

But the volume of sales was still down 4 per cent nationally throughout the year as a whole, which marks the worst performance for sales since 2010, said Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Rishi Sondhi.

TD is anticipating national sales will fall in 2018 over 2017, Mr. Sondhi said, as the new mortgage rules and interest rate increases restrain growth, but is not forecasting a sharp market correction.

"We're not expecting an outsized, sharply lower plunge in prices," Mr. Sondhi said.

Mr. Sondhi said the GTA market has a relatively large share of uninsured mortgages that will impacted by new mortgage qualification stress-test rules that took effect Jan. 1, which means January's report will be "all the more closely scrutinized" to try to assess the impact of the regulations.

CREA anticipates economic and job growth in 2018 will buoy sales activity further this year, even if interest rates rise further as anticipated. However, CREA chief economist Gregory Klump said national sales in December were also likely boosted by a rush to lock in purchases before the introduction of tougher new mortgage qualification stress-test rules, which could impact sales early in 2018.

"It will be interesting to see if monthly sales activity continues to rise despite tighter mortgage regulations that took effect on Jan. 1," Mr. Klump said in a statement.

The number of homes newly listed for sale in December in Canada rose 3.3 per cent, overwhelmingly due to rising new supply in the GTA as more sellers gradually return to the market, many hoping to find a deal on a move-up house while prices are not climbing as sharply as they were a year ago.

Of the 14 major markets included in the MLS Home Price Index, four saw sales prices fall over the past 12 months. Prices dropped 4 per cent in Regina in December compared to a year earlier, while Saskatoon recorded a 3.7-per-cent decline, Calgary saw prices fall 0.4 per cent and prices in Oakville-Milton fell 0.8 per cent.

Prices climbed 5.4 per cent in Greater Montreal in December compared to a year earlier, according to MLS Home Price Index, while Ottawa saw a 6.6-per-cent price increase.