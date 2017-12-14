Canadian home sales rise for fourth consecutive month: CREA

Resales of Canadian homes rose 3.9 per cent in November from October, the fourth straight monthly rise, but the momentum may not last as stricter mortgage rules take effect in January, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 2.6 per cent from November 2016, while home prices were up 9.3 per cent from a year earlier, according to the group's home price index.