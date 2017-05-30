New mortgage insurance rules introduced by the federal government last fall to cool the housing market have led to a sharp drop in insurance volumes for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. as fewer home buyers qualify for mortgage insurance.

CMHC said total insured volumes fell 41 per cent in the first quarter of 2017, including a 23-per-cent drop in homeowner insurance volumes and an 87-per-cent decline in the volume of portfolio insurance, which is bulk insurance purchased by financial institutions for their portfolios of uninsured mortgages.

The numbers unveiled Tuesday offer a window into the impact of the government’s new rules, suggesting they have led to a significant decline in the number of people qualifying for insured mortgages under the tougher standards. Among the changes announced in October, the federal government increased “stress testing” standards for people taking out fixed-rate loans of five years or more to ensure they could still afford their mortgages at higher interest rates than they are currently paying.

CMHC said it insured 48,746 housing units in the first quarter, down 41 per cent from 82,834 units in the same period last year. Homeowners insured 18,624 units with CMHC in the quarter, a 23-per-cent drop from 24,162 units last year, while institutions bought portfolio insurance for just 4,662 units, down 87 per cent from 36,690 units last year, after CMHC hiked premiums on that insurance category.

The declines were somewhat offset by increases in insurance volumes for multi-unit residential buildings, such as apartment buildings, where the number of units insured rose by 16 per cent to 25,460 from 21,982 last year.

The total value of new loans insured in the first quarter dropped 42 per cent to $8.3-billion from $14.3-billion last year, CMHC said. The agency’s total portfolio of insurance-in-force stood at $502-billion as of March 31, down 2 per cent from $512-billion at the end of December, 2016.

