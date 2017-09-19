Montreal emerged as the surprising hot spot for luxury real estate in Canada this summer with agents reporting bidding wars in several of the city’s central affluent neighbourhoods.

But a new forecast from Sotheby’s Canada predicts sales activity in the high-end markets of Vancouver and Toronto will jump back up this fall as the country’s economy picks up steam. And that means Montreal’s strong luxury-home-sales numbers from the past two months could be eclipsed by momentum in Canada’s other major cities.

