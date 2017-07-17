A sign advertises a house for sale on a residential street in midtown Toronto on July 12, 2017.

By one metric, the Greater Toronto housing market has quickly shifted from a seller’s market to one favouring buyers. The area’s sales-to-new-listings ratio dropped to 39.4 per cent in June, according to seasonally adjusted figures released Monday by the Canadian Real Estate Association. In January, it topped 94 per cent.

A ratio between 40 and 60 per cent is generally thought to reflect balanced market conditions. A reading above 60 indicates a seller’s market; a reading below 40 indicates a buyer’s market. Prior to June, Greater Toronto was last in buyer’s territory in 2009.