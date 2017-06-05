The Toronto housing market has taken a breather after the Ontario government unveiled a raft of measures aimed at cooling torrid activity. The average sale price in the Greater Toronto Area was $863,910 in May, a 6.2-per-cent drop from the previous month, according to new figures from the Toronto Real Estate Board. The overall number of homes sold fell 12.3 per cent from April.

Going forward, a major question is whether Toronto will experience a sustained chill, or whether it will follow the lead of Vancouver, which less than a year after the B.C. government unveiled rules on foreign home-buyers is back to breaking records. In May, average sale prices for detached homes, condos and townhouses in the Vancouver area hit record highs, figures released Friday by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver show. If Toronto follows Vancouver’s lead, how quickly will prices fully rebound? In eight months, according to one calculation.