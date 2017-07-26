Office space is filling up so quickly that some Canadian cities will have some of the lowest vacancy rates in the world by 2019, says a leading commercial property firm.

Within two years, Toronto will have the fourth-tightest office market in the world and the tightest in the Americas, with a vacancy rate of just 3.9 per cent, says a report by Cushman and Wakefield, Vancouver is expected to rank ninth in the world, while Ottawa and Winnipeg are also expected to rank among the top 25 lowest vacancy cities.

Report Typo/Error