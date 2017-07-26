Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto will be the fourth tightest office market in the world by 2019, according to a new report by real estate company Cushman and Wakefield. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
MARK RENDELL

The Globe and Mail

Office space is filling up so quickly that some Canadian cities will have some of the lowest vacancy rates in the world by 2019, says a leading commercial property firm.

Within two years, Toronto will have the fourth-tightest office market in the world and the tightest in the Americas, with a vacancy rate of just 3.9 per cent, says a report by Cushman and Wakefield, Vancouver is expected to rank ninth in the world, while Ottawa and Winnipeg are also expected to rank among the top 25 lowest vacancy cities.

