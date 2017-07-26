Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto will be the fourth tightest office market in the world by 2019, according to a new report by real estate company Cushman and Wakefield. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
Over the next three years, a handful of Canadian cities will rank among the tightest office real estate markets in the world, even as supply continues to pour into cities in Alberta where demand has slumped.

By 2019, four of the top five cities with the lowest vacancy in the Americas will be Canadian, according to a new report by real estate company Cushman and Wakefield. Well-known hot spots Toronto and Vancouver will lead the pack, as the fourth and ninth tightest office markets in the world by 2019, at 3.9-per-cent and 6.3-per-cent vacancy, respectively. Lesser-known markets, Ottawa and Winnipeg, are also expected to rank among the world’s top 25 lowest vacancy cities.

